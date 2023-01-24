Sam McAllister set for European Figure Skating Championships debut after Covid setbacks

The Ballymoney man will take to the ice in Finland

Ballymoney’s Sam McAllister will become only the third skater from Ireland to compete at a European Figure Skating Championships when he takes to the ice in Finland on Wednesday evening.

McAllister's European debut has been a long time coming. He was selected in 2021, but the championships were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was set to compete in 2022 again when he tested positive for Covid-19 in a pre-departure test and had to miss out a second time.

The 24-year-old said: "I'm over the moon and it's incredible to be here at this venue.

"I wouldn't let myself get excited until the pass was in my hand and then I knew it was finally happening. There's too many emotions right now that I can't describe. It's amazing to be here.

"To be only the third person from Ireland to make it to Europeans shows how impressive it is to be at this event."

McAllister will initially participate in the men's short programme on Wednesday evening with only the top 24 advancing Friday night's free skating at the Metro Areena in Espoo. He has drawn to skate third in Warm-Up Group 1.

The ISU European Figure Skating Championships will be broadcast on Eurosport and the ISU YouTube channel.