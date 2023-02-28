Karate kids take centre stage at the Northern Ireland Championships in Dromore – In pictures

Helena Stitt is top of the podium with Headi Magreehan second and Aoife Ryan third in the Kumite U5-8 years group at Dromore Community Centre.

Lily Graham is placed first along with Annie Cassidy in second and Kaeley Doherty Gallagher third in the Kumite U10-14 years group.

Bella Cordner on the highest step of the podium with Sara Benitez Lopez second and Rosie Ni Ghrada third in the Kumite U5-8 years section.

Dylan McBride on top of the podium with Ruben Tremers second and Mcauley Cooper third in the Kata U10-14

Ors Balint-Szabo is placed first along with Sophie Browse (second) and Kara McKenzie (third) in the Kata U10-14 year group

The Northern Ireland Karate championships were held at the weekend in Dromore with competitors from all ages showing off their skills.

It proved to be a very good day for the north Down club, Mizukara, who brought home a host of gold, silver and bronze medals from the championships.

Mizukara head coach David Brashaw commented: “I was delighted with the performances from all our karate students. In particular, a number for whom it was their first competition.

“The first of these was Bella Cordner who took gold in both her individual kata and sparring events. The second was Daniel Huettemann who secured gold with an outstanding performance in his individual kata event.”

The karate scene will now turn their attention to the Northern Ireland Open in April.