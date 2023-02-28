Karate kids take centre stage at the Northern Ireland Championships in Dromore – In pictures
Belfast Telegraph
The Northern Ireland Karate championships were held at the weekend in Dromore with competitors from all ages showing off their skills.
It proved to be a very good day for the north Down club, Mizukara, who brought home a host of gold, silver and bronze medals from the championships.
Mizukara head coach David Brashaw commented: “I was delighted with the performances from all our karate students. In particular, a number for whom it was their first competition.
“The first of these was Bella Cordner who took gold in both her individual kata and sparring events. The second was Daniel Huettemann who secured gold with an outstanding performance in his individual kata event.”
The karate scene will now turn their attention to the Northern Ireland Open in April.