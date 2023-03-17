RBAI claim Schools’ Cup glory after last-gasp try edges thrilling Final over Campbell College

Campbell College's Lukas Kenny is tackled by RBAI's James Hilman during the Danske Bank Schools' Cup Final at Ravenhill (William Cherry/PressEye)

Royal Belfast Academical Institution won one of the most dramatic finals in the long history of the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup, beating Campbell College Belfast 22-17 thanks to a score from Jacob Boyd four minutes into added time.

The school’s skipper, an Irish Under-19 international and son of former Ulster prop Clem Boyd, rampaged over from distance, following up on a big carry from Bryn Ward to break Campbell hearts when a shared trophy looked all but certain.

While a first drawn final since 1996 would have certainly felt an odd ending, it was a St Patrick’s Day showpiece that neither side deserved to lose.

An outstanding final, one where the players coming in with big reputations shone, Campbell had started well and led at the half only for RBAI to fight their way back.

Just when the competition’s second most successful side looked to have all the momentum on their side, Campbell launched a comeback of their own before a frantic end game went back and forth until player of the match Boyd finally settled matters.

Campbell had started the game on the front foot but the RBAI defence was holding firm, forcing the knock-on after absorbing a period of pressure. Coming back for an offside penalty, Campbell would go for the corner and again the attack yielded a penalty, this time for not releasing, with the east Belfast school this time opting for the en vogue tap and go.

RBAI’s linespeed was particularly impressive and, after five minutes with barely a sniff of the ball, captain Boyd secured the key turnover at the breakdown.

It was Inst’s turn to surge forward this time but, like their opponents, Campbell were stout, forcing a knock-on under their own posts before earning a penalty at the subsequent scrum to advance out of their own territory.

Approaching the 20-minute mark in the first-half, Campbell took a deserved lead.

A cleverly worked short line-out between hooker Jed Dornan and Cameron Faith saw them work their way down the sideline and, again, RBAI began to infringe within touching distance of their own try-line.

With referee Henry Richmond issuing a warning to the yellow and black, Campbell went to the corner once again and this time their maul and hooker Dornan muscled across the whitewash.

Possession was scarce for Inst and, in what were poor conditions, they were finding it difficult to get a foothold in attack.

Looking for a spark, they were inventive. With a midfield scrum, they inserted wing Flynn Morrow into the back-row to give rampaging back-row Bryn Ward a charge from midfield. That got them quick front-foot ball and, after a series of powerful pick and goes, Boyd was the one forcing his way over for the score.

After the pair of quick-fire scores, the only difference between the sides was the successful conversion added to Campbell’s try by out-half Matt Rea.

An exceptional offload from Lukas Kenny, himself a member of the Irish Under-19 panel, almost opened Inst up and they would extend their advantage with the last play of the half when Rea punished Inst for going off their feat with a penalty.

At 10-5, things were finely poised and it would be Inst who launched the first attack of the second-half.

Boyd was again prominent, chopped down by Kenny in a fine tackle, but the pressure would yield a penalty sent to the corner. Again, rather than use their potent maul, Inst played off the top, smartly working the ball for a charging Ward and, while he was stopped just short, lock Jacob Edwards was quickly on the scene to pick up the pieces and crash across.

With Josh Eagleson’s conversion, they had their first lead of the day.

There was a sense that the momentum had swung and, 20 minutes from the end, RBAI had their third try of the day. A strong carry from Daniel Moore drove them across the gainline but the score was made by the superb pass from Eagleson out to his wing Alex Place, who finished in the corner.

Twelve minutes from time, Campbell stormed back. Unsurprisingly, the superb Kenny was the architect, counter-attacking off a clearing kick and weaving his way into space. He set Jake Daly away, with one wing’s pass finding another as Henry Ralston went over for the score.

With all the pressure on his young shoulders, Rea nailed the conversion to tie the score.

Both sides had their chances in the passages that followed but, in the end, Boyd and RBAI would have the final say in this instant classic.

Campbell College: Lukas Kenny; Henry Ralston, Matthew Booth, James McConnell, Jake Daly; Matt Rea, Sean Robinson; Chris Massey, Jed Dornan, Flynn Longstaff (captain); Alexander Brennan, Daniel Harkin; Cal McKinney, Cameron Faith, Joe Jeffery.

Replacements: Will Alexander, Robbie Holmes, Daniel Solomon, Charlie McClurg, Scott Gray, Harry Dyer, Sam Boomer, Jay Davis.

RBAI: Joshua Gibson; Flynn Morrow, James Hilman, Fraser Cunningham, Alex Place; Josh Eagleson, Callum Soper; Blake McClean, James Clark, Jacob Boyd (captain); Jacob Edwards, Daniel Moore; Callum Simms, Jack Parkinson, Bryn Ward.

Replacements: Euan Paterson, Zak Molyneaux, Shéa Scullion, Milo Carter, Loughlin Sweeney, Sam Patterson, Matthew Sweetlove, Adam Hawthorne.

Referee: Henry Richmond.

