RBAI produce stunning second half display to see off Wallace and reach Schools’ Cup Final

Royal Belfast Academical Institution 31 Wallace High School 14

RBAI and Wallace High go head-to-head in the second Danske Bank Schools' Cup Semi-Final — © Photo by DICKSON DIGITAL/John Di

RBAI number eight Bryn Ward bursts away from a tackle in their Danske Bank Schools' Cup Semi-Final win against Wallace High — © Photo by DICKSON DIGITAL/John Di

The Schools’ Cup Final will again be an all-Belfast affair after Royal Belfast Academical Institution beat Wallace High School to advance to the St Patrick’s Day showpiece.

They’ll face Campbell College in the decider thanks to a five-try performance against spirited opponents, who had stormed into an early lead.

Despite widely being considered underdogs, Wallace had led by 14-0 before the competition’s second most successful side hit back decisively with 31 unanswered points.

The 32-times winners will now contest their first Final since 2017 knowing they had to come through a battle.

The Wallace kicking game asked plenty of questions early on, ensuring the Lisburn school were playing the game in the right areas.

While the RBAI maul looked dangerous, Wallace number eight Sam Warwick won a textbook breakdown penalty to give his side the first opportunity for points. Unfortunately for Charlie Beattie, who had Ulster player and Wallace alumnus Nathan Doak bringing on the tee, his fine effort from distance came back off the post to keep the game scoreless.

Only moments later they were on the attack again, though, and this time the breakthrough would come.

After an RBAI knock-on at the lineout, Wallace attacked from the scrum, carrying hard off the base. After the forwards charged at the line, the ball was worked wide to the right of the posts for outside centre Quinn Armstrong to bash his way across the whitewash.

Beattie nailed the conversion and, at the midway point of the first-half, Wallace had a 7-0 lead.

Wallace’s breakdown work was a thorn in the side of RBAI as the Belfast school tried to get their hard-carrying forwards into the game and, 15 minutes from half-time, a Josh Hanna poach gave his side another promising attacking platform.

Once again, they’d take advantage. Having worked an opening off the lineout, a brilliant mazy run for William Sproule saw the centre dot down under the posts to leave Beattie with the straightforward conversion.

RBAI, though, would strike back almost immediately as the maul that had looked threatening early would pay dividends. James Clark nailed his line-out throw to Jacob Edwards and the ball was worked back through the set-piece to the hooker. While Wallace gamely tried to slow the momentum, there was no stopping RBAI.

The 14-5 score would hold until the turn but RBAI dominated the second-half.

After the restart, the Belfast side were right back on the front foot but initially Wallace continued to edge the breakdown battle.

Just four minutes into the second-half, though, James Hilman provided the game’s latest fine individual try, the outside centre weaving his way towards the posts before showing a good burst of pace to evade the last ditch tackle attempt.

At 14-12 to Wallace, things were finely poised. Just four minutes later, though, RBAI had their first lead of the day and didn’t look back.

After an interception and lengthy run from winger Alex Place had put his side in position, Wallace were pinged at the breakdown and RBAI went to the corner.

With Wallace temporarily reduced to 14 thanks to a yellow card for full-back Jack Shannon, the RBAI forwards drove for the line with Bryn Ward, son of former Ulster and Ireland flanker Andy, the one to apply the powerful finish.

Josh Eagleson’s excellent conversion from a testing angle gave his side some breathing room.

Wallace were far from out but now it was RBAI who were to the fore at the breakdown, two turnovers in their own 22 thwarting their opponents in promising positions.

The game was halted for more than five minutes due to an injury stoppage and, when the game resumed, RBAI moved into a two-score lead.

Attacking from the scrum, again the power of the RBAI forwards was evident in close quarters with Daniel Moore this time the one to force his way over and there was still time for one more RBAI try.

Again the maul was the starting point for Flynn Morrow’s late score that made the game well and truly safe.

Relive our LIVE blog of all the action below!