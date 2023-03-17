Schools’ Cup Final: Campbell College and RBAI clash in St Patrick’s Day decider

Campbell College Belfast and Royal Belfast Academical Institution will square off for the Danske Bank Schools' Cup title

The biggest game of the schools’ rugby season is upon us as Campbell College Belfast go head-to-head with Royal Belfast Academical Institution at Ravenhill in the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup Final (kick-off 3pm).

It’s a meeting between last season’s beaten finalists and one of the tournament’s most successful teams in yet another all-Belfast Final, with both sides looking to secure the shield.

