Shamrock Rovers condemn video of supporters mocking death of the Queen during Europa Conference League fixture

Shamrock Rovers have condemned a video which appears to show fans celebrating the death of the Queen during a Europa Conference League fixture.

The footage emerged on social media and appeared to be from the League of Ireland club’s Thursday night fixture against Swedish side Djurgarden at Tallaght Stadium.

A section of the stadium were filmed singing a derogatory song to the tune of ‘Give it Up’ by KC & the Sunshine Band.

It was posted to Twitter on Thursday night and has so far been viewed over 5.4 million times on the social media platform.

In a statement, Shamrock Rovers said they had been “made aware of chants by a group of individuals at last night’s game”.

“Such highly insensitive and callous chanting is not acceptable at our club and is against the values that Shamrock Rovers F.C. stands for.

“Our ground regulations issued on match tickets and on signage at entry strictly prohibits such activity.

“This is also announced over the PA system before all of our games in Tallaght Stadium: ‘Shamrock Rovers Football Club welcomes all supporters to its grounds and condemns any form of bigotry and discrimination in soccer.

“‘Shamrock Rovers Football Club does not condone hostile abuse of individual players, spectators, or officials based on ethnic or cultural background, nationality, or religious affiliation.

“Those found to be involved in any such behaviour will face ejection from the ground and will be reported to the Gardai.’”

It comes after a minute’s silence before the second half of Hearts’ clash with İstanbul Başakşehir had to be cut short after supporters appeared to jeer and shout obscenities.