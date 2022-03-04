Shane Warne hailed a ‘legend of the game’ by former Cricket Ireland President, following Australian’s death

A former Cricket Ireland President has hailed Shane Warne as a “legend of the game” after the Australian cricket great tragically passed away on Friday.

Robin Walsh met Warne on the two occasions he travelled to Northern Ireland, both in 1997 and 2001 and joined his company away from the field when the 52-year-old also enjoyed a round of golf during the latter trip.

Warne was found unresponsive in his villa following a suspected heart attack, according to a statement from his family.

Mr Walsh told the Belfast Telegraph it was a “pity” people in Northern Ireland never got to see him play on the occasions he travelled to the island.

“He didn’t play when he was over with the Australian squad that played the last game at the North of Ireland Cricket Club at Ormeau against Ireland in 2001,” Mr Walsh said.

“He didn’t take the field of play because Australia batted first and the game was rained off but I don’t think he was in the starting line up.

Read more Australia great Shane Warne dies aged 52

“He then played four years earlier at Eglinton up in County Derry [1997], but he was the 12th man and didn’t turn out then either.

“He was one of the all-time greats, leg spinner, battled everybody that he played against.”

Warne – who was the joint-leading wicket-taker as Australia won the 1999 World Cup and finished with 293 one-day dismissals in 194 matches – brought an illustrious 15-year international career to an end in 2007.

He was also named as one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, alongside Sir Donald Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Jack Hobbs and Sir Viv Richards.

Mr Walsh added: “He took an extraordinary number of wickets for Australia, reckoned to be the best spin bowler the Australians ever had - and that was saying something given the number they have had down the years.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“That is Shane Warne just a total legend of the game actually. It is a great pity we in Ireland never saw him plying his trade.”

Mr Walsh also touched on Warne away from the field, adding: “When he came to Belfast in 2001 he played a round of golf.

“I organised it for him and three of his mates at Royal Belfast Golf Club. Good company, enjoyed his glass of wine.”

Barry Chambers, CricketEurope Editor and BBC Radio Foyle cricket correspondent simply wrote in tribute: “God rest Shane Warne. What a bowler.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Northern Irish BBC Sport presenter Holly Hamilton also paid tribute to Warne, describing the news as “such a sad day for cricket”.

"Shane was an icon.. a superstar ..and the reason a lot of young people started to play cricket,” she wrote.

Warne’s death comes on the same day legendary Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh also passed away at the age of 74 after suffering a heart attack.

Armagh Cricket Club paid tribute to both of the game’s greats.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"All at @ArmaghCC are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Australian legends Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne. Both were icons of the game who inspired cricketers young and old across generations.

“May both rest in peace.”