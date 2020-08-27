Shock coaching arrival for Rainey as ex-Italy star Ian McKinley lands at training

In a head-turning move for rugby in Ulster, former Italy out-half Ian McKinley has hooked up with Rainey Old Boys ahead of the forthcoming club season.

The 30-year-old recently approached the Magherafelt-based outfit by unexpectedly turning up at one of their training sessions shortly after relocating from northern Italy to his wife Cordelia's home village of Bellaghy in Co Londonderry.

McKinley, whose playing contract recently ended with Guinness PRO14 outfit Benetton, has now been appointed as Rainey's assistant coach.

The fly-half, who featured in nine Tests for Italy, said: "I literally just showed up a couple of weeks ago at training. I watched a session and went and just spoke to the coaches afterwards to see if they needed a hand with anything.

"Now that I've seen the club and seen the development there, it's definitely a hub for community life and is pretty impressive."

McKinley continued: “It’s all baby steps for me at the moment but hopefully I can bring something different.”

McKinley is due to be formally introduced to Rainey’s playing squad at tonight’s scheduled training session, and as well as running their backline he will also be helping out at Ballymena Academy.

Securing the former Leinster player’s services — he also has considerable coaching experience under his belt — is a massive coup for Rainey, who are currently situated in Division 2A of the All-Ireland League with strong ambitions to rise further up the existing structure.

Dublin-born McKinley is a well-known figure throughout the rugby world following his unexpected return to the professional game when he played in specially made goggles after being blinded in one eye in the wake of an on-field incident.

“It’s been a good transition,” McKinley said of leaving Italy for Ulster over the summer.

“My wife is from Bellaghy and, after nearly 10 years abroad, I’ve taken stock and have come back to some familiar ground. I actually played against Rainey for UCD at the start of my senior club career and I’ve heard good things about them since, so to coach them and be part of their coaching team is great in terms of starting off locally.

“And you can’t get any more local for me than this club, which is just 10 minutes down the road.”

McKinley is not intending to play for Rainey and has also not officially announced his retirement as a professional player.

He last featured for the Italian region in early March when Benetton played the Dragons just prior to lockdown, though he also knew then that his contract was not being renewed.

The impact of the pandemic — northern Italy being particularly badly hit — has led him to re-evaluate and make his next move by returning to these shores again.

He is also an ambitious coach having been involved in this area at every club he spent time with in Italy, while more recently he also worked with Academy players at Benetton.

McKinley left Ireland for Italy eight years ago following his initial retirement, in the aftermath of losing the sight in his left eye, before making a dramatic return to the pro game thanks to his bespoke goggles.

Reacting to the arrival of their new assistant coach, Rainey director of rugby Brian Smyth said: “Our coach John (Andrews) rang me to say that Ian McKinley had just turned up at our training to ask if we needed a hand.

“It is a great coup for us, and we were actually on the look-out for a backs coach, and Ian landing in our laps is very welcome.

“He’s looking forward to it and we’re glad to have him.

“It’s massively important to us to have someone of that quality to come in at this club.”