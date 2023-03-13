Shon Briggs on fire to give Belfast Star big boost ahead of play-off quarter-final

Basketball

Belfast Star coach Adrian Fulton hailed the outstanding performance of American Shon Briggs who clicked into top gear a week away from their All Ireland Superleague play-off quarter-final clash with Neptune.

On Saturday night, Star completed a perfect home record in the De La Salle College gym with a 90-80 victory over Templeogue, who came into the final Northern Conference battle on the back of a victory over Cork side Neptune.

Having lost a hat-trick of games on the road, including a defeat to Neptune, Star were in need of a boost ahead of the play-offs. Briggs top scored on 34 points and a vociferous crowd drove Star to an important victory ahead of this Saturday night’s home play-off quarter-final.

Fulton said: “Briggs was excellent at both ends of the court and he obviously shot the ball very well. One thing I really love about him is his mindset – he just plays hard all the time. I really wish every young player could see the way he trains – he plays the way he trains, full-on.

“I felt we really needed this win going into the play-offs and Briggs gave us great leadership. We’ll need that again in the play-offs. Max Richardson was also great again and I felt that Conor and Aidan Quinn probably had their best game of the season.”

While admitting he was “disappointed” that Star missed out on the Conference, finishing second behind Eanna, Fulton believes home advantage could well prove decisive this Saturday night.

“Our fans have been great all season and it was great to see the arena rammed again. It was a great atmosphere and there’s no doubt that the support we get can be a real factor,” added Fulton.

“It’s great we’re going to have home advantage for the Neptune game because in our gym we fancy our chances against anyone.

“It was a pity that we let the Conference slip but now it’s all to play for the Superleague title. We’re potentially three games away from that and every game now is do or die. That’s the attitude we had against Templeogue – we told the lads to focus on the process and that’s what they did. After three defeats this was just what we needed.”

Belfast Star sealed their place in the under-20s All Ireland league play-offs with an 88-77 victory over Carlow. Darragh Ferguson top scored with 29 points, while Luke Donnelly had 22 and Jake McCotter 13. They face Athlone in this Saturday's semi-final.