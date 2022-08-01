Silver medal winner Chloe MacCombe aiming to go one better at Paris Olympics

Para-Triathlon

Chloe MacCombe hopes her stunning silver medal in the women’s Para-Triathlon Visually Impaired (PTVI) race at the Commonwealth Games inspires others to take up sport and says her target now is to compete at the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.

What a performance from the 27-year-old Claudy woman. Twin sister Judith can feel proud too after finishing in fourth place.

Chloe’s commitment and charge in the final stages earned Northern Ireland a second medal in this year’s Games after swimmer Barry McClements claimed a historic bronze on Friday night. The team’s para-athletes are delivering in Birmingham and then some.

Diagnosed at birth with a form of albinism meaning their vision is restricted to around one third that of a person with 20/20 vision, the MacCombe women have not let their condition home them back.

After impressive swimming and cycling legs that strength of character and attitude saw Chloe and her guide Catherine Sands go past Canada’s Jessica Tuomela in the running phase of the PTVI race to grab runner-up spot behind England’s Katie Crowhurst. Judith wasn’t too far behind with her guide Anne Paul in fourth position.

For the record the times were: 1, Crowhurst (1 hour 10:32 seconds), 2, C MacCombe (1:14:39), 3, Tuomela (1:15:12), J MacCombe (1:18:30).

All this after discovering triathlon by accident a few years ago. They had been part of the para rowing team for Ireland but after bumping into some Triathlon Ireland coach Eamon Tilly at a Team Ireland expo event they were asked if they could “swim, cycle and run” and look at them now shining in a global multi-sports event.

The MacCombe duo call themselves the ‘Tandem Twins’. This is one sparkling sister act with Chole saying she would share her silver medal with her sibling.

Love it. That’s family right there. These are sisters not just doing it for themselves. They are doing it for each other, their families and Team NI.

“I’m not sure I knew what to expect coming into the race but to have a silver feels beyond special,” said Chloe.

“I felt really good throughout the race and the atmosphere was amazing. It really inspired us. We just dug in and we wanted that medal so badly.

“When Catherine told me the Canadians were just ahead of us, I told myself to give it everything. I didn’t want to regret anything and Catherine was excellent as always.

“I’m so pleased to have something to show for all the hard work and all the training. It pays off to keep working hard.

“I have only been in the sport a few years and this is unreal. I really hope it inspires other people to take up para-triathlon or even give any other kind of sport a go. It’s worth trying.

“Hopefully we can keep improving. This has to give us encouragement and confidence. It’s only two years to the Paralympics in Paris and that has to be a target.”

On the medal ceremony, she added: “Walking up to the podium it hit me all at once and I thought I was going to cry but I held it in. You can’t cry on camera!”

Speaking about her sister, Chole stated: “Having Judith helps me so much, we’re both competitive, so even training turns into a race, we even want to go faster than each other on the treadmill.

“In the past we’ve had competitions where only one of us could go or qualify and it’s hard for the person at home. She raced brilliantly and although I’m disappointed she didn’t get on the podium I’m really proud of her. This is special and we can share the silver medal.”

In turn Judith was delighted for her sister. The former Limavady Grammar pupils, who both studied geography at Ulster University in Coleraine, put hard graft into their craft and have a wonderful bond.

In Birmingham they have enjoyed their finest moment to date. There could be more to come. Watch out for the ‘Tandem Twins’ in Paris 2024.