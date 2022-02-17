Sinn Fein’s Hargey writing to other Stormont ministers in hope of ‘unlocking’ stadium funding

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has confirmed she will write to other Stormont ministers in a bid to progress funding for football stadiums across Northern Ireland.

Ms Hargey told the BBC she would be writing to her fellow ministers to see if the funding could be released, despite the absence of a fully functioning Northern Ireland Executive.

Earlier on Thursday, Northern Ireland football chiefs welcomed assurances they had received from the minister that a £36m commitment to local stadiums remains in place.

The funding package due to be distributed to clubs across Northern Ireland was a commitment the government made 11 years ago and it was then reaffirmed in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document in 2020.

However, Ms Hargey announced the Executive is unable to sign off the £36m after the resignation of the DUP’s Paul Givan.

“The money’s there, the money’s on the table. We need to find a way of unlocking that money without the Executive,” she said.

Ms Hargey confirmed she has met officials in both the Irish Football Association and Northern Ireland Football League to discuss the matter after criticism of her decision by the bodies and clubs across the province.

Following the meeting she said: “I welcomed the opportunity to reaffirm my commitment and intention to deliver this much needed scheme which will benefit football at all levels.

“Today I have met with representatives of IFA and NIFL and together we will work to progress this project to the next stage.”

The NIFL welcomed her statement of intent after what they called a “difficult week”.

NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor stated: “I welcome the minister’s response to our concerns this afternoon.

"We held an open and frank discussion and we received assurances: the programme will proceed as planned, acknowledgment that an increase on the 36m is required and is being sought, and the programme remains a flagship project for the Executive.

"Communication is key in the delivery of this programme going forward and I hope to see it delivered in a timely manner”.

The DUP has sought to portray the comments of Ms Hargey as a u-turn.

The party’s deputy leader accused Ms Hargey of attempting to “play sectarian politics” with the issue.

“The Minister has had two years to deliver the funding.

“Indeed, last September she told us it was just weeks away,” Paula Bradley said.

“It’s time for Minister Hargey to set her Sinn Fein political games to the side and get on with her job and deliver the funding.”

Earlier it was revealed Steven Mills, Chief Operating Officer at NIFL, has invited a representative from each club to a special meeting at Windsor Park on Monday, kicking off at 7pm.

Ms Hargey has claimed that while the funding has been secured for the initiative, the approval of the wider Executive is required before it can progress to allocating funding for projects at specific grounds.

She has blamed the DUP for the situation, claiming the party’s decision to pull Paul Givan out of the first minister’s role meant the stadia programme had to be placed on hold until a functioning administration is back in place.

The DUP has disputed this position and contrasted it with the minister’s insistence that the redevelopment of the GAA’s Casement Park in west Belfast can continue despite the Stormont crisis.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Department for Communities said: “The Minster has been clear that the 36.2m to regenerate stadiums is ring fenced.

“The Minister is absolutely committed to delivering this investment to support clubs and build first class facilities.

“It is well known that options for the future of the sub regional stadia programme requires Executive approval.

“The collapse of the Executive is preventing the regeneration of local stadiums.

“The Minister is exploring all options available in the current situation.

“Today the Minister held a meeting with representatives of the IFA and NIFL and agreed to work together to progress this project to the next stage.”