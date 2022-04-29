Sky Sports pundit Matthew Macklin denied entry into US over Daniel Kinahan links

Daniel Kinahan (right) with former boxer and now Sky Sports pundit Matthew Macklin

A Sky Sports pundit who was due to fly to Las Vegas as part of the channel’s coverage of a boxing bout has been blocked by US authorities due to links with Daniel Kinahan.

Former world title contender Matthew Macklin was due to work as part of the Sky team on Saturday’s coverage of the super-featherweight title fight between Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez.

However, the 39-year-old was prohibited from boarding a flight from the UK because of past association with the alleged Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan, who was sanctioned by the US Treasury earlier this month.

Read more Northern Ireland’s ditched MTK fighters silent on Daniel Kinahan links as the company the Irish gangster founded folds

American authorities also announced they were offering a $5m (£3.8m) reward for information that will lead to the “financial destruction” of the international drug-trafficking Kinahan gang, or the arrest and conviction of its leaders — Daniel, his father Christy and brother Christopher Jnr.

Macklin co-founded the boxing firm MTK Global - originally named Macklin's Gym Marbella (MGM) - with Kinahan in 2012.

MTK – which insisted it had severed all ties with Kinahan in 2017 - announced they are to cease all operations at the end of April, citing “unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny”.

The pair had a close relationship for years before Macklin disposed of his stake in the company in 2017, indeed Kinahan is reported to have branded Macklin as his “best friend” in the past.

“Me and Daniel started off MGM. We were best friends and like I said I was over there all the time when I was training... so we set that up and it just grew from there," Macklin previously said of the foundation of MTK.

“Obviously then there's been a lot of bad publicity... Daniel has taken a backwards step. He still advises lots of fighters."

Macklin, who has no involvement in crime, now works as a regular commentator and pundit for Sky Sports.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports had issued a statement regarding Macklin’s relationship with Kinahan, with the broadcaster insisting the pair had “no commercial dealings” together since 2017.

“Matt Macklin disposed of his stake in MTK in 2017. Since then, he has had no commercial dealings with Daniel Kinahan,” a spokesperson said.

They said that he is “not a named individual in the US sanctions, nor does he have any interest in, or prior dealings with, the named companies (in the detailed US sanctions).”

“Like everyone at Sky Sports, he will fully comply with the US Sanctions,” Sky Sports added.

The company is yet to publicly respond to Macklin being denied entry into the United States.

A Sky Sports spokesperson reiterated their previous statement to the Belfast Telegraph on Friday evening.