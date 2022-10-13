Sky won’t pull its sponsorship deal with Ireland women’s team after pro-IRA chants

Shine taken off women players’ celebrations as DUP man says ’apology over repulsive scenes doesn’t cut it’

There is no threat to the sponsorship deal between the Republic of Ireland’s senior women’s team and Sky, after a video emerged of players singing a Wolfe Tones song which includes the line “Ooh ah, up the ‘Ra”.

The shine was taken off the celebrations of Tuesday’s World Cup win over Scotland after the controversy erupted yesterday.

Footage posted on the social media account of one of the players captured a celebration, after the historic 1-0 win in Scotland, of the squad signing the Celtic Symphony song, including the offensive line “Ooh ah, up the ‘Ra”.

That drew criticism from the unionist community in Northern Ireland, with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson saying “the sectarian violence of the IRA should never be trivialised”.

Sponsors Sky say they welcomed a Football Association of Ireland (FAI) vow to review the incident, but there is no threat to the deal to sponsor the women’s team, a relief to the association as it still has three years to run.

“We support (manager) Vera Pauw’s apology and comments on the matter, as well as her commitment to reviewing the incident with the players and their collective responsibility as role models,” a Sky Ireland spokesperson said.

The FAI, Pauw and players Aine O’Gorman and Chloe Mustaki have since apologised.

Sir Jeffrey welcomed the apology, tweeting he was “glad the FAI has been speedy to apologise”.

“There is no place for the glorification of terror. For those who wonder why we find this chant offensive, just google La Mon, Kingsmill or Darkley and see why the sectarian violence of the IRA should never be trivialised,” he added.

DUP MLA David Hilditch has lodged a complaint with Police Scotland over the matter. In a statement, the East Antrim MLA said he has written to Police Scotland, UEFA and the FAI regarding the players’ actions, which he described as “repulsive scenes”.

“Unfortunately this is becoming an all too common occurrence, a team wins a trophy or qualifies for a tournament and their first thought is to chant about a terrorist organisation,” said Mr Hilditch.

“We have seen it numerous times in the past and no doubt we will see it again in the future. An apology doesn’t cut it. There are countless victims of IRA terrorism in both Northern Ireland and the Republic who will be rightly disgusted by the actions of this group of women who are supposed to be representing their country.”

Police Scotland said: “We are aware of the video and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Ms Pauw said in a statement along with the FAI: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup”.

Ms Mustaki and Ms O’Gorman called the chanting a “lapse in judgment”

Pauw issued a strongly worded apology for the players’ actions in a series of media interviews yesterday.

“I’m responsible for the players, so on behalf of the players and the staff and the association I would offer my sincere apologies to all the people that we have hurt,” Pauw said.

“Even though nobody meant anything with it, it still is wrong because we hurt people.

“In my team everybody has respect, so we are more disappointed in ourselves that we have overstepped that rule than anything else, and we are so sorry that we have hurt people.”

Speaking to Irish national broadcaster RTE, Ms Pauw said if she had been aware of the significance of the song, she would have addressed it immediately.

“It’s quite right that it’s taken some shine off because this goes deep into the history of Ireland,” the Dutch national said.

“The values that we carry [are] that we have respect for everybody,” she said. “This is the extreme on the other side.”

Ms Pauw continued: “Respect to people is everything, you don’t hurt people.

“I’ve spoken with the one who put it on social media, she’s devastated. I also told her putting it on social media is not the biggest thing, the biggest thing is that it happened.

"We will address it again for sure.”

In a video with BBC Sport, defender Chloe Mustaki said: “We’re obviously extremely sorry for the hurt that it’s caused. A lapse in judgment in the moment, we’re extremely sorry and hopefully we can move past it”

Her comments were echoed by her team mate Aine O’Gorman who said: “We would like to reiterate [the apology] obviously…in the moment, we sang hundreds of songs last night and that was one that went out and we would just like to apologise for it and to anyone that was offended.”

Austin Stack, whose prison officer father was murdered by the IRA in 1983, yesterday offered to talk to the team.

“Young people need to know what happened in our country and how subtle radicalisation is taking place,” he said.