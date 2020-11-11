Slovakian family living in NI are backing their team to defy odds

On the ball: Kornel Klinga from Slovakia with son Oliver

As Northern Ireland continues preparations for tomorrow's play-off final showdown against Slovakia, one local Slovak is hoping his home country can upset the odds at Windsor Park.

Slovakia progressed to the final after beating the Republic of Ireland on penalties following their 0-0 draw in Bratislava last month.

Meanwhile, Ian Baraclough's side got the better of Bosnia in their semi-final shootout in Sarajevo after a one-all stalemate.

Both sides will be looking to seal a second consecutive European Championship finals appearance after making their debuts in the competition in 2016.

Kornel Klinga (42), who moved to Northern Ireland 16 years ago, plans to watch Thursday's game with his 11-year-old son Oliver at his home in Hillsborough.

Admitting Oliver has the better football knowledge, Kornel said he's looking forward to the match and that no matter who wins, he'll definitely have one country to support at next year's European Championship finals.

"Everybody supports Northern Ireland," said Kornel, who works in General Electric in Lisburn.

"I remember the supporters were always the best no matter where they went."

Looking ahead to the match, Kornel said it will be hard to know who will have the edge until the team line-ups are announced but feels former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel and Slovakia captain Marek Hamsik could prove to be the difference.

"I was talking to my friends in Slovakia, who used to live here for a long time before moving home, and they think there is a big potential for a win but Slovakia have to play well," he said.

"Northern Ireland does have the advantage because they will be used to the weather. It's damp, raining and it's cold.

"My son knows more about the Slovak team than me. He's only 11 years old and his opinion is that Northern Ireland will be fighting so hard to win this game because the Slovaks beat the Republic of Ireland. It will be a difficult game."

Kornel and Oliver were both in attendance at the European U21 Championship qualifier between Northern Ireland and Slovakia at Windsor Park in 2018.

Oxford United's Mark Sykes, who has since declared for the Republic of Ireland, scored the winner that day. Kornel hopes many of the other players will be involved on Thursday.

"It was an exciting match," he said. "We didn't go there to support either side because it didn't matter who won."

Oliver, who is a goalkeeper for Hillsborough Boys FC, threw his support behind the Slovaks.

The Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School pupil is a Tottenham fan and said his favourite Slovakian player is Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar.

"I'm really looking forward to it," said Oliver. "I think Slovakia is going to win, maybe 2-1.

"Slovakia's best player is probably Skriniar, he's a great defender.

"I would be supporting Northern Ireland in the Euros if they did win on Thursday. I'm the only one in my class supporting Slovakia!"

Euro Qualifiers: Windsor Park, Thursday, 7.45pm

