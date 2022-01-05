Snooker legend Cliff Thorburn speaks out on punch up with Alex Higgins

Cliff Thorburn (left) and Alex Higgins (right) flank referee John Street ahead of the World Snooker Championship final at The Crucible in 1980. (PA)

Canadian snooker legend Cliff Thorburn has spoken of knocking his sporting rival Alex Higgins to the floor after a foul-mouthed exchange.

Looking back on his colourful career, the 73-year-old from British Columbia said his heated clash with the volatile ‘Hurricane’ Higgins took place at the 1983 Irish Open.

The Daily Mail reports that Thorburn had punched the Northern Irish man to the ground.

As peacemakers then tried to make them shake hands, Thorburn proceeded to kick Higgins in the groin.

It emerged that Thorburn became enraged when Higgins told him: “You’re a Canadian c*** who is s*** at snooker!”

Professionally, their rivalry had peaked three years earlier at the 1980 ‘SAS final’ where Thorburn won his only world title at the Crucible with an 18-16 victory.

At the time, TV coverage had been interrupted to show pictures of the storming of the Iranian Embassy in London after a siege lasting six days.

A confident Higgins was said to have already wheeled a celebration cake to his dressing room when the score was even at 16-16.

Thorburn would later victoriously plant his face in the cake.

“Alex was a heck of player, but he knew what he could get away with and aggravation just seemed to follow him around,” said the Canadian.

"I don't know why he was the way he was and I still wonder how he could play so well. But I think I bothered him.

“In many ways he was my toughest opponent - I lost a lot of close matches to him, at least it felt like too many. And then of course I would add Steve Davis.”

Known as snooker’s original ‘Grinder,’ Thorburn is set to take to take on Kuldesh Johal at the UK Seniors Championship.

If he loses, he has promised to pack away his snooker cue for good.

Having enjoyed massive success in the 1980s, he won 20 titles which made him one of the biggest names in the sport.

His clashes with Higgins, however, was from the only hair-raising moment.

Starting out at 16 by travelling across Canada to play in pool halls for money, he quickly found out that winning could be a dangerous habit.

“There were certainly some moments,' he said.

"I played at a place once in Oakland where I was winning and the backer of the other guy opened up his jacket and showed a gun.

“He said, 'Ain't nobody leaves here with my player's money'. My friends told me to lose all the money we had won, which I wasn't happy about. But eventually I saw we had to lose at least some of it - or get robbed.”

He added: “I didn't play down in the States much after that. In one place two guys were smashing cues over each other's backs then started throwing the balls at each other. Everyone hit the floor and ducked behind tables.

“After winning money against a guy called Cornbread Red in Detroit, backed by a nasty piece of work, we had to be escorted to our car.”

His biggest career regret, he said, came with a £10,000 fine and being banned from two tournaments after traces of cocaine were found in a urine sample in 1988.

“People forget that I was world No 1 but they sure remember the scandal, and I'll regret it for the rest of my life,” he said.