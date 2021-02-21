Antrim's Jordan Brown beats Ronnie O'Sullivan to win Welsh Open in one of snooker's greatest ever shocks

Welsh Open final: Jordan Brown 9-8 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown has pulled off one of the biggest shocks in snooker history by defeating the legendary Ronnie O'Sullivan to win his first ever ranking tournament at the Welsh Open.

Going into the tournament at world number 81, he became the lowest ranked winner of a ranking tournament in 28 years after he produced a nerveless display to triumph 9-8 against the six-time world champion.

In doing so, he is only the fourth Northern Irishman to win a ranking title, following in the footsteps of Alex Higgins, Dennis Taylor and Mark Allen.

A break of 74 in the deciding frame sealed the Ray Reardon Trophy and £70,000 for a player who had never been beyond the last eight in a ranking event before this week. He moves up to 45th in the world rankings having arrived at the tournament as a 750-1 outsider.

The final was the fifth match of the tournament in which Brown had been taken to a deciding frame. Over the course of a remarkable weekend, he saw off three-time World Champion Mark Selby in the quarter-final and ex-UK Championship victory Stephen Maguire in the semis before shocking O'Sullivan.

Just five years ago, he was working in a petrol station and considering giving up the sport. Now he is the Welsh Open champion.

"I'm absolutely speechless," he said. "First of all, it's an absolute honour to play Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final. He's the greatest of all time and it's an honour just to play him.

"I always believed in myself. I had some dark days in my snooker life but that makes you a stronger person. I never stopped believing in myself. All of those sacrifices and hard work; I was working in the petrol station and playing full-time snooker as well. Five years I said I would give it a proper go because I had never really committed myself before that. It's all paying off now."

Beaten O'Sullivan, who had opened the scoring with what would be his only point of the deciding frame in rather fortuitous fashion, couldn't begrudge his opponent the win.

"I've enjoyed every minute of that today," he said. "I loved playing Jordan. He's a great guy, he really is. I'm so happy for him to win. I fluked a red in that last frame and I could see the disappointment in his face. What a horrible way if I had won it (like that). I'm so happy for him. He's such a lovely guy and a fantastic player as well. You don't beat guys like Selby (if you're not).

"And I played alright today. Not many people beat me when I play alright so he's a proper player. It's fantastic for Jordan. It's his night and you couldn't be happier for him. It's been great."

Strong starts have been a feature of Brown’s run to the final and he quickly settled any nerves by taking a 2-0 lead, claiming the second frame with a visit of 58 after O’Sullivan had missed a presentable pink to the middle pocket.

The Rocket halved the deficit with more than a touch of fortune, benefiting from a fluked red at a vital time, but Brown hit back to take a 3-1 lead into the mid-session interval.

The 33-year-old continued from where he left off when the players returned, compiling the first century of the match from either player to move into a scarcely believable three-frame advantage.

O’Sullivan responded with consecutive centuries, the first of which was an immaculate 135 clearance that had at one stage looked like it could become a maximum.

With Brown’s lead cut to 4-3, the final frame of the session took on vital importance and both players knew it, with safety the order of the day in the longest frame of the afternoon.

The Antrim ace took his chances when they came to reach the break at 5-3 up and leave the match beautifully poised.

O’Sullivan improved in the early part of the evening session and having edged a cagey opener to move within one, reeled off consecutive breaks of 68 and 61 to take the lead for the first time.

The Rocket on a roll is an imposing prospect but Brown hit back admirably, getting the better of a tense exchange on the colours to restore parity before a visit of 49 moved him in front once more.

A missed pink from O’Sullivan at 7-7 proved pivotal, with the Rocket visibly showing his frustration as his break ended at 25 and Brown took advantage to move a frame away.

An O’Sullivan century set up a decider but the Portrush-based potter – who had come through four such situations on his way to the final – held his nerve once more to seal an historic triumph.

The Antrim ace can now celebrate becoming the lowest-placed player to win a ranking title since Dave Harold’s Asian Open victory in 1993 and will head to this week’s Players Championship full of confidence.

