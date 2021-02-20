Brown proud to stun Selby for best result of career so far and reach first semi-final at Welsh Open

Delighted Jordan Brown hailed the best victory of his career after stunning Mark Selby to reach the last-four at the Welsh Open in Newport.

The Antrim man will play Stephen Maguire in his first ever ranking event semi-final this afternoon after overcoming the three-time world champion in an epic four-and-a-half-hour tussle which went down to the final black.

Brown admitted he thought he was going home when he left Selby with a gilt-edged chance to win it but the Jester from Leicester hit the jaws, leaving the World No.81 to seize his chance and continue his remarkable run.

"I'm over the moon," he said. "Years of hard work have finally paid off and it's not over yet.

"To finally prove myself against one of the top players is a dream come true.

"He (Selby) is as hard as nails. When he needed snookers in the decider, I knew it was far from over. He's the worst person to be up against in that situation.

"I was aware of his reputation but I had to concentrate on myself and I feel like I handled myself well. It looked an easy shot to win it, but it certainly didn't feel like it."

Brown flew into a 3-1 lead against Selby, who levelled matters after the interval and the match remained nip-and-tuck until Brown came through his fourth successive deciding frame. Another tough test lies in wait against Maguire, who knocked out reigning champion Shaun Murphy yesterday.

"Stephen is a good pal of mine off the table and a great player," Brown said. "It doesn't get much harder than a semi-final, but I have real confidence in myself and hopefully I'll continue that."

Ronnie O'Sullivan received a walkover in the last-eight following Ali Carter's withdrawal through illness and will play Mark Williams or Tom Ford.

Mark Allen, meanwhile, hit out at the playing conditions at Celtic Manor following his fourth-round exit at the hands of Carter on Thursday night.

Allen went down 4-2 and said: "I didn't play well enough to deserve a place in the quarter-finals but that doesn't excuse just how bad those conditions were.

"Every shot was a guess. I pride myself on having the best practice conditions. Then you come to a professional event, where you expect the best possible conditions, and play on that.

"It's happening too often for it to go unnoticed and for the players to let it slide. This is our livelihoods we're playing for."

