First blood to Mark Allen in semi-final battle battle with Mark Selby

Mark Allen holds the upper hand in his Cazoo World Championship semi-final against Mark Selby at the Crucible in Sheffield, the Antrim cueman taking a 5-3 overnight lead.

It was first blood to Selby, but he was unable to capitalise upon an early pot and played a good safety shot. After a bout of safety, Allen attempted a long red which he missed, leaving Selby with a great opportunity. And the Leicester cueman didn’t need asking twice, compiling a superb break of 123 to get his nose in front.

Allen hit back with a break of 63 in the next, his run ending when a poor positional shot left him with only a plant which stayed out, giving Selby a glimmer of hope. The four-time World champion broke down on 22 and Allen stepped in to wrap up the frame following safety exchanges and make it 1-1. Allen won the next as well to edge 2-1 ahead.

Mistakes by Allen in the fourth frame enabled Selby to level matters at the mid-session interval.

The 39-year-old world number two produced a brilliant long pot to open the door in the fifth frame and took full advantage to make it 3-2.

Allen made a 64 break in the sixth frame which proved enough to make it 3-3. The 37-year-old World number three then knocked in a 60 break to edge 4-3 in front.

Selby defeated fellow four-time champion John Higgins 13-7 in the quarters while Allen beat Welshman Jak Jones 13-10 in the last eight of the £2.4m showpiece after hammering 2015 champion Stuart Bingham 13-4 in the last 16.

In the other semi-final, China’s Si Jiahui leads 5-3 against Belgium’s Luca Brecel, quarter-final conqueror of defending seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan.