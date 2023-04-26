Gritty Mark Allen is in a real dogfight to make semis

Antrim man far from his best but all square with Jones after tense battle

Mark Allen stands at 8-8 with Jak Jones in the quarter-finals of the World Championship — © PA

Mark Allen found time to quip ‘never in doubt’ as a crucial red wriggled in the jaws on his way to winning the last frame of the session to make it 8-8 in his Cazoo World Championship quarter-final against Jak Jones at the Crucible in Sheffield.

That sets up a potentially dramatic final session today in the £2.4m showpiece event.

The Antrim cueman edged his way to a 7-6 lead in the evening session after a 4-4 stalemate earlier on but Jones signalled his intentions with a brilliant long red to create the first opening in the next.

The Welshman demonstrated good early cueball control among the reds and the black but drifted slightly out of position and the break ended at 23 with a missed black.

Allen though failed to capitalise and Jones was back in only to miss the pot. The Ulsterman had an uncharacteristic miss as both players struggled to get a grip on the frame.

A good safety shot by the 29-year-old Crucible debutant gave Allen plenty to think about but he played it well only for Jones to manage what was either an audacious plant — or just a fluke. But he only racked up nine points as a messy frame staggered on.

Allen though made one mistake too many and Jones made a break of 25 for 7-7.

The 37-year-old World number three carved an opening in the next in his bid to establish a two-frame overnight lead. He attempted to open up the reds and win the frame at a single visit but was left with a very tricky pot which he sunk superbly.

Allen was starting to find a little bit of form at just the right time and he completed a half century with an excellent long red into the green pocket. But after potting the blue he missed a relatively straightforward red and with the lead just 51, Jones had yet another chance.

He couldn’t capitalise and Allen laid a snooker which Jones not only escaped from but also fluked a red. It proved a sore one for Allen, Jones going on to make 63 which secured an 8-7 advantage.

Allen got the breakthrough in the last frame of the night but ran out of position and had to play safe. A bout of safety ensued with Jones eventually handing Allen a golden opportunity which he gratefully gobbled up.

The morning action started off at a brilliant standard. Jones took the first two frames with 78 and 94. Allen responded with a sublime 137 to make it 2-1. The next two were shared, before Cwmbran cueman Jones took the sixth with a break of 71 to lead 4-2.

Jones retained his advantage until the final frame of the session when the pressure appeared to get to both players, before a missed green from Jones gave Allen the chance to level matters.

The winner will play either John Higgins or Mark Selby in the semi-finals.

The two multiple World champions play to a finish today, sitting at 4-4.