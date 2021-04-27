Higgins was always after money, says promoter Barry Hearn

Promoter Barry Hearn has recalled how “crazy” snooker legend Alex Higgins arrived at a tournament to “beg, borrow and steal” — including his £50 train fare.

Mr Hearn, who was chairman of World Snooker and the Professional Darts Corporation, announced last week he would step down after 40 years in frontline sport, during which he managed Steve Davis, a longstanding rival of the Northern Ireland snooker star over the years.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, he described an encounter with snooker’s “enfant terrible” Alex Higgins.

“Alex played Steve in a four-day, best-of 65 frames match at Romford. He was there to beg, borrow and steal. He didn’t drive and would always come to you at the end of an evening asking for 50 quid for his train. He would get upset with the crowd and be abusive and after two days he said, ‘I’m off’.

“I said I’d paid him for four days, but he’d bet his whole fee. Once he gave me a handful of coins and said, ‘Call it a pound’. He was a crazy guy. I said, ‘You’re not going anywhere, son’. It was heated. The next day he turns up and it’s ‘Bazza, how are you?’, good as gold, knocks in a 135 break in the first frame as if nothing had happened,” he said.

Higgins was the 1972 and 1982 snooker world champion and earned the nickname ‘Hurricane’ for his fast-playing style.

A heavy drinker and smoker, Higgins was known for his brilliant talent but also lived a life of controversy, with alcohol addiction, two failed marriages and court cases. An obsessive gambler, he was also reported to have lost £13,000 on horses in one day alone.

Founder of Matchroom Sport, Mr Hearn (72) described those days of sport as “a soap opera” during which snooker became mainstream viewing when the BBC decided to show the sport live.

“There was Alex Higgins being objectionable and wonderful, and Steve Davis being dull and boring but awfully good. Bill Werbeniuk drank 15 pints a day and Jimmy White was the Artful Dodger, unable to read or write but faster than anyone I’ve ever known at working out an eight-horse accumulator. Those early days formulated how I went on to promote sport.”

Father-of-two Mr Higgins died on July 24, 2010, at the age of 61.