How Mark Allen faces the same dilemma as Tiger Woods, explains Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ronnie believes NI ace lacks power game to match big hitters

Catching up: Mark Allen is struggling to cope with the likes of Judd Trump and Neil Robertson at the highest level

Tiger Woods and Mark Allen are struggling to crack the same sporting conundrum, reckons six-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Antrim's Allen will kick off his pursuit of a second Masters title in three years on Wednesday as he takes on four-time world champion John Higgins in the first round.

World No.10 Allen soared to Champion of Champions glory this season but World No.1 Judd Trump, No.2 Neil Robertson and three-time Crucible king Mark Selby have dominated the start of the campaign.

O'Sullivan, one of the sport's all-time greats, hailed the Northern Ireland player's game but believes Trump and Robertson are doing to snooker what big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau is currently doing to golf.

The 45-year-old said: "Mark Allen's a very good break-builder and very good scorer but if you look at Neil and Judd, they have a power game.

"They play power shots which no one else can play, and that gives them an advantage.

"When I say power game, I don't mean hitting the ball hard - I mean to be able to get the white around effortlessly like Judd and Neil do.

"When the ball travels 18ft round the table, they've just done it because it's easy to them whereas with Mark Allen, maybe he struggles with that and that's the only thing that I think if you could put in his game, he would win like Judd is winning.

"It's the equivalent of these new modern-day golfers. They hit the ball so far that they're turning the golf course into a bit of a pitch and putt.

Ronnie O’Sullivan

"Whereas Tiger Woods, he realises that and thinks these guys are shrinking the golf course. Although he's capable and has got the skill to do it, it's hard as you're on your limit quite a lot.

"Someone like Mark Allen, if he had the power game and was able to manoeuvre the white around like them (Trump and Robertson), he would be up there with them because he's a break-builder, he's got the bottle and he's got a great mentality for the game.

"He's a real dogged player that can play - but the one thing he could put into his game is that power game."

Allen (34) tasted Masters nirvana in 2018 after toppling 2020 World Championship finalist Kyren Wilson 10-7 in the showpiece.

He won the Scottish Open later that year before also claiming the prestigious Champion of Champions trophy in Milton Keynes earlier this season.

This year's Masters was due to be held at Alexandra Palace but a surge in coronavirus cases means that the event will now be held behind closed doors at the bio-secure Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Allen will bid to become just the 10th dual Masters winner and seven-time champion O'Sullivan, who has lost four times in 10 matches against the Antrim man, says the ball is firmly in the five-time ranking event winner's court.

"Do you say to Mark Allen, 'Look, let's try and get that into your game' or do you say, 'Look, why bother? You're going to win tournaments and you're going to have a good career, are you happy with that?'" the current World No.3, who plays Ding Junhui in the first round of the tournament, added.

"He might go, 'Yeah' or he might go, 'No, I want a power game and I want to be able to manoeuvre that white'.

"Then he might have to change something technically to enable him to do that.

"I'm not saying that he's got to get to their level, but just improve by 20 or 30%, maybe."

