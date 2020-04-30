'I believed I could go all the way': Joe Swail relives World Championship semi-final run 20 years on

Joe Swail revelled in a fairytale run to the World Snooker Championship semi-finals at the famous Crucible 20 years ago this week - but fears plans to start the 2020 tournament on July 31 are downright potty.

The 17-day £2.25m World Championship should have been reaching its climax in Sheffield this weekend but, like so many other events, fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic. World Snooker, though, have announced that the tournament will start on July 31 and run until August 16.

But Belfast cueman Swail - who incredibly followed his 2000 heroics with another stunning run to the last four the following season, pocketing a total of almost £170,000 in the process - feels strongly that the 2020 World Championship will have to be postponed again.

"I hope I am wrong but I just can't see it going ahead," he said."Even if the tournament was played behind closed doors, which would be an awful shame given the important role the crowd plays, I think the new date is too early to be realistic.

"To get the qualifying rounds played in time, those matches would need to start around mid-July. That's a tall order. So many players nowadays are from overseas so how many of those are going to be allowed to leave their own countries to travel to England?

"The players will be keen to get going again because they only get paid when they are actually playing. But it's a big ask to just go straight into a World Championship, particularly when many of them won't even have been able to practice. Some would be lucky enough to have their own tables but most practice in snooker clubs, which are all closed.

"I would love to see it going ahead - sport has been on hold for so long now. But of course the priority is keeping everyone safe," added the 50-year-old, who retired from the professional ranks last year after winning a long battle with depression.

The current lockdown is all a far cry from 20 years ago this week when unseeded Swail blazed an unlikely trail to the last four. Only the world's top 16 automatically get a place at the Crucible so Swail, who is hearing impaired, had to come through a qualifying round, dramatically edging out the highly fancied Stephen Maguire 10-9 after being 9-6 down.

"That was a big win for me, a real confidence boost. I felt I had turned a corner and I went to the World Championship really believing I could make my mark - plus it meant I knew the bills would be paid! I'd just become a father so the financial side was important too," he said.

As a qualifier, Swail knew he would be facing one of the seeds, with the late Paul Hunter his first round opponent.

"Paul was my regular practice partner but all that stopped when we knew we would be facing each other. He was a top player and a top bloke, taken from us far too young," he said.

Swail defied the odds to win 10-6 and set up a last 16 clash with 1991 world champion John Parrott. Again, the Ulsterman was a big outsider in a match with an intriguing sub plot - a win for Parrott would keep the legendary Steve Davis in the elite top 16. At 12-8 down in the first to 13-frame clash, Swail looked out on his feet but, with six-time champion Davis playing on the other table, he staged a breathtaking comeback to nick a thrilling 13-12 triumph.

"Davis kept glancing over at our match, obviously hoping Parrott was going to win and keep him in the top 16. But I'd heard that Parrott, at 12-8 up, had been planning his post-match celebrations and that was just the motivation I needed to fire me up and get me over the finishing line. I just went for everything and it came off," he recalled.

"It was a huge win for me. I always found Parrott one of the toughest players to beat. In that two-table set-up at the Crucible, there's not much room to get round the table - Parrott's a big man and not the sort to stand aside and let you past. There was a lot of psychological stuff going on.

"Away from the table, one of the nicest men you could meet, but hard as nails during a match!"

A world top 16 place again loomed large in the quarter-final against Dominic Dale. Victory would guarantee the man from the Markets a spot in the elite for the following season and he duly obliged, beating Dale 13-9.

"With the top 16 spot up for grabs, I was under enormous pressure, because it basically offered me financial security. So I was hugely relieved to get the win," said Swail, who went on to land prize money totalling over £1,250,000 in a glittering career.

A semi-final against Matthew Stevens appeared to offer Swail a very real chance of scaling Everest and reaching the final but a long tournament had taken its toll and he lost 17-12 to the number nine seed.

"Looking back, I maybe wasn't psychologically ready to reach the final, perhaps happy with what I had already achieved. I was the underdog against Stevens and the crowd were behind me and willing me on to stage another comeback but it just wasn't to be," he said.

"My mindset the following year was totally different. I was in the top 16 in the world and really believed I could go all the way."

With no tricky qualifying round to negotiate this time, Swail was straight into the main draw, making hard work of beating the unheralded Sean Storey 10-9. Then came what turned out to be the match of Swail's life - a first to 13-frame clash with world champion and number one seed Mark Williams.

"He was annihilating me - I was 8-3 down, 10-6 down. I just couldn't get going, I was furious with myself. Then I took a total gamble and changed my cue tip before the final session - unheard of but I just felt things couldn't get any worse.

"It was a game changer - I hardly missed a ball and won 13-12."

Swail had contributed to the legend of the Crucible curse of first-time champions failing to defend their title while also racking up what was to prove the tournament's highest break of 140 and the tasty cheque for £20,000 that went with it.

The win set up the unlikeliest of quarter-finals - an all-Ulster affair against Patrick Wallace.

"I found playing that match very emotional. We had been great friends for years and we always cheered each other on in tournaments so it was strange to be facing each other, especially on such a big stage.

"When I was a teenager, I used to go down to Dungannon to practice with Paddy, something my mum and dad were always delighted about because it got me off the Troubles-hit streets of Belfast to 'up the country' as they saw it," said Swail. "I won 13-11 but the victory had a strangely flat feel to it."

Ronnie O'Sullivan stood in the way of a place in the final this time and the Rocket hit the heights to triumph 17-11 on his way to the first of five world titles.

"I started all guns blazing in that semi-final but Ronnie was special and he showed that over the two days. There wasn't much in it in a lot of the frames but I lost too many close frames. I was deeply disappointed to lose because I felt that on my day I could beat Ronnie," he said.

So despite coming so close on two occasions, the man known as 'The Outlaw' couldn't quite add to the world titles won by fellow Ulstermen Alex Higgins - in 1972 and '82 - and Dennis Taylor in his famous black ball win over Steve Davis in 1985.

Swail is confident, though, that Antrim's Mark Allen can add to the tally.

"Mark is one of the most talented players I have practised with or played against. I'm amazed he hasn't won it by now. Hopefully he will and it will be great for the game in Northern Ireland if he does," said Swail who has built up a thriving coaching business since hanging up his cue.

"When I was a kid watching Alex win it in 1982, we only had a black and white television at home so I used to nip over to Ann Street and watch it in the front window of Radio Rentals in colour!" he laughed.

"By the time Dennis won it, we had rented a colour television - I hope we got it from that shop!"