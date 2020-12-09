Mark Allen can sympathise with chiefs after coronavirus chaos at Scottish Open

Snooker

Mark Allen survived a marathon day of 'frustration' at the Scottish Open as coronavirus chaos threw the first-round schedule into disarray.

The Antrim player eventually overcame veteran Jimmy White 4-1 in a match that finished almost nine hours after its scheduled 2pm Monday start time.

Delays in receiving players' Covid-19 test results meant dozens of games were postponed, with World Snooker Tour rules stipulating all players must deliver a negative result before they compete.

World No.9 Allen, who won the event in Glasgow in 2018, slammed his sub-par preparation but sympathised with WST bosses after living to fight another day.

"It's been tough - we were constantly waiting," the 34-year-old said. "We couldn't even prepare or have proper lunch or proper dinner, so it was a real long day so I'm just glad to get the result.

"God knows what sort of stress the people in the office were under - it's completely out of their control and they're the ones getting the flak from the players.

"Some people handle those type of things better than others, but the general feeling around the players' room was frustration of not knowing."

Antrim's Jordan Brown was also forced to navigate through heavy delays but overcame evergreen Barry Pinches 4-3.

World No.93 Brown struck a clutch break of 73 in the decider and the 33-year-old said: "That was a struggle, and after the day we've had, it was some sort of a happy ending. I thought it was just going to be a little bit of hanging around, but it ended up a six-hour wait. It wasn't pleasant but it's out of our control."

A WST statement said: "The safety of players and officials at events is of the highest priority for WST. We have implemented a strict Covid-19 testing regime which goes above and beyond government requirements. As a result, no player is allowed to compete until a negative test has been provided.

"Testing for all players involved in Monday's matches took place at least the day before. However, the late arrival of results caused a delay in the day's matches from the 1pm session onwards."

