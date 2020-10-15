Mark Allen 'completely outplayed' in shock defeat to world number 104 as English Open challenge ends

Mark Allen admits he was blown away by World No.104 Robbie Williams in the second round of the English Open.

The Antrim potter was on the receiving end of a 4-0 thrashing as breaks of 80, 70 and 61 from the underdog left the world No.5 slumped in the Marshall Arena chair.

Five-time ranking event winner Allen had no complaints about the outcome and refused to blame the absence of fans for his demise.

"To be honest I just got completely outplayed," the 34-year-old said. "He was very, very good from the very start so it didn't feel like I got much of a chance until the last frame.

"I was frozen out for three and a half frames and I didn't make the most of it but all credit to Robbie, he played very, very well.

"He potted some good long ones to get in and I was a bit unfortunate with a couple of safety shots.

"I think something I've always stood up to over the years is the pressure of the big occasion.

"It's quite hard to put yourself in that position when there's no crowd but it's always nice to have that whenever you need it on the big occasion.

"It's not a lot of fun but that's absolutely no reason why I lost today, I just lost because he played much better."

Allen mustered just 50 points across the four frames as his frustrating run of form - he also lost in first round of the World Championship - continued.

He returns home for the next Home Nations event of the season and the 2018 Masters champion will hope for an upturn in form in Belfast.

