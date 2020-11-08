Mark Allen dedicates £150k Champion of Champions success to his 'biggest fan' dad

Mark Allen hailed the support of his dad Ronnie after putting his “bullying” row with Ronnie O’Sullivan behind him to lift the Champion of Champions title with a superb 10-6 victory over former World champion Neil Robertson in Milton Keynes.

O’Sullivan texted Allen to apologise for his part in the disagreement.

The Antrim cueman pocketed the £150,000 top prize after a final frame century clearance to round off a week in which he hit the headlines following his spat with World champion O’Sullivan during his 6-3 quarter-final victory.

“I have beaten the World number one, two and three on the way to this title so it doesn’t get any tougher than that. But that’s what you play snooker for — to play the biggest players on the biggest stages,” said Allen.

“My dad has always been my biggest fan — I think he’s been smiling since my Masters victory back in 2018.”

Allen, who followed up his stunning success over six-time World champion O’Sullivan with a spectacular 6-1 victory over global number one Judd Trump in the semi-finals, crossed swords with snooker’s superstar after the Rocket confronted the 34-year-old towards the end of their match earlier in the week for trying to “distract” him.

Allen pointed the finger at O’Sullivan for “bullying”, adding: “He accused me of moving on his shots and standing in his eyeline. It was crazy. It fired me up.”

World No5 Allen’s behind-closed-doors success ranks second only to his 2018 Masters title in a glittering career that puts him on the pantheon with Northern Ireland snooker greats, and former World champions, Alex Higgins and Dennis Taylor.