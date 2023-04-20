Mark Allen enjoys overnight advantage at Crucible

Mark Allen knows he is in a real battle against Stuart Bingham in the Cazoo World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield but a brilliant 72 break at the end of Thursday night’s opening session gave the Antrim cueman a crucial 5-3 lead in the first-to-13 encounter.

Allen, whose first round match against China’s Fan Zhengyi — which he won 10-5 — was interrupted by the Just Stop Oil protest on Monday night, got off to a flyer, racing into a 3-0 lead but things against the 2015 World champion got a whole lot trickier after that and going into the final frame of the opening session, the Ulsterman held a slender 4-3 lead.

The pair resume on Friday and play to a finish on Saturday. The winner will face either Neil Robertson or Jak Jones in the quarter-finals of the £2.4m showpiece, starting on Tuesday.

Bingham had a 10-4 success against dangerous qualifier Dave Gilbert in the first round and would have approached this last 16 showdown in confident mood.

But confidence is in plentiful supply for the 37-year-old World no3 in what has been a stunning season with three ranking triumphs, including the UK Championship — one of the sport’s majors or ‘Triple Crown’ events — and the Northern Ireland Open, played at the Waterfront Hall in front of his passionate home support. Allen also won the World Grand Prix.

Before this season, Allen’s career highlight had been his triumph in the 2018 Masters, meaning success in the World Championship would complete the set of ‘Triple Crown’ victories.

Robert Milkins, meanwhile, pulled off one of the great first round Crucible come-backs as he recovered a 7-2 deficit to beat Joe Perry 10-9.

In a match which started on Monday evening — but was halted by the Just Stop Oil protest — and finished 66 hours later, Milkins recorded the biggest successful first round fightback since 2017 when Marco Fu battled from 7-1 behind to beat Luca Brecel 10-9.

Perry looked by far the stronger player in Tuesday’s session as he built a commanding lead, but his touch deserted him yesterday as he missed a string of chances, allowing Milkins to turn the tide for a 10-9 success of his own to progress to the last 16, where he will face Shaun Murphy or Si Jiahui.