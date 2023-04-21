Mark Allen on verge of last-eight spot at World Championship after opening up comfortable lead

Mark Allen almost earned himself a day off as it looked like he was going to beat Stuart Bingham with a session to spare in the Cazoo World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield.

The Antrim cueman, though, had to settle for a 12-4 overnight lead against the 2015 World champion.

Allen, whose first round match against China's Fan Zhengyi – which he won 10-5 – was interrupted by the Just Stop Oil protest on Monday night, was in almost total command against Bingham, who did though hurt his own cause with several glaring mistakes.

Allen's stunning season – three ranking triumphs, including the UK Championship and the Northern Ireland Open, played at the Waterfront Hall in front of his passionate home support – is promising to get even better as the 37-year-old looks certain to set up a Quarter-Final against either Neil Robertson or Jak Jones in the £2.4m showpiece, starting on Tuesday.

Before this season, Allen's career highlight had been his triumph in the 2018 Masters, meaning success in the World Championship would complete the set of 'Triple Crown' victories.

Bingham, who had a 10-4 success against dangerous qualifier Dave Gilbert in the first round, had the first chance of the session but declined to have a go at a long red, instead opting to get the cueball safe against the cushion. Perhaps the shot of a player very wary of his opponent.

The next opening fell to Allen and the Ulsterman showed much more attacking instinct, constructing a break of 53. It wasn't enough to secure the frame at that visit but did put him in a commanding position to extend his overnight 5-3 lead.

Allen was quickly in again but missed a long red by quite some distance.

Bingham was among the balls but quickly ran out of position and was forced to take on a long red which he too was way off target with.

Allen then snookered Bingham, who escaped the snooker, leaving nothing on for Allen, the World No.3 again playing a good safety shot. After a short exchange, Bingham made a break of 13 before playing what looked like a very good snooker.

Allen was certainly being made to work hard to secure the opening frame and he escaped Bingham's trap.

There were 35 points in the frame with just 35 remaining on the table and Bingham played another snooker which Allen couldn't escape from, leaving a free ball in the process.

The deficit was now just 31 points with 35 remaining in what was turning out to be a marathon frame. Bingham added another six points before running out of position to let Allen off the hook. A loose shot on the yellow, though, opened the door to Bingham who failed to capitalise. Allen potted the yellow on his next visit to again leave Bingham requiring a snooker. Then an 18 break up to the pink finally landed the opening frame of the session as he moved 6-3 ahead.

Allen produced an excellent 75 break in the next to extend his lead to four frames.

In the next Allen missed the simplest of blues to virtually win the frame. Bingham came to the table needing to clear up to win, making a break of 65 but leaving a tricky black which he missed, allowing Allen to step in and make it 8-3. What a hammer blow for the 46-year-old World No.15.

A Bingham error in the final frame before the mid-session interval allowed Allen in for a break of 65 to make it a very commanding 9-3 lead.

Allen just kept piling on the pressure and his highest break of the match so far – a well-crafted 97 – meant he cruised 10-3 ahead. Could he win with a session to spare?

Allen took the next as well to make it 11-3. Just two frames required for victory against the man from Essex.

Allen went 12-3 up but a break of 103 by Bingham in the last scheduled frame means the pair must continue today, though the Antrim man's progress to a first World Championship Quarter-Final in five years is surely now a formality.