Mark Allen seeks momentum in pursuit of World title as he prepares for Quarter-Final clash

The Antrim cueman starts out against the 29-year-old World No.52 today before playing to a finish tomorrow — and the Welshman fired a warning shot in the second round by dumping out 2010 World champion Neil Robertson.

The qualifier had already secured an impressive 10-8 Judgement Day defeat of 2013 Crucible runner-up Barry Hawkins to make the final stages and took full advantage of that victory by beating two-time World Championship finalist Ali Carter 10-6 in the opening round.

Allen himself has been on top form, hammering 2015 champion Stuart Bingham 13-4 in the last 16. That followed his protest-interrupted 10-5 victory over China’s Fan Zhengyi.

“I am trying to build momentum, but I’m only into the quarter-finals,” Allen said.

“I have had confidence in my results but not really performances. To win the World Championship you need to be better than what I have shown this year.

“I haven’t been overly worried about the performance just yet, so I’m not getting carried away.”

World No.3 Allen, 37, lost weight last summer in a bid to improve his health, and that has led to his best ever season on the table, winning a trio of ranking titles at the Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall, UK Championship and World Grand Prix.

“It would be nice to show what I am capable of,” added Allen. “But as long as I am still here, I have a chance.”

Allen, intent on rectifying a dismal Crucible record that has seen him reach this stage just four times since a solitary Semi-Final appearance in 2009, said he had been inspired by a bracelet given to him by his five-year-old daughter, Harley.

“It’s great for me having this to look at, when you make mistakes out there and you look down and you realise where your priorities really lie, it takes some pressure off,” said Allen.

“It just says ‘dad’ on it. It’s pinks and purples and stuff, not really my favourite colours, but it helps keep my mind at rest. It’s good to have that happy thought in your head and get ready for the next one.”

He added: “It’s hard for me to get my head around how long it has been since I reached the Semi-Finals. I have come here with my best chance in a long time, not just to get to the one-table set up but to win the tournament — that’s what I’m here for. I don’t feel as if I will have gained everything if I get to the semis and lose. I have played poorly here in the past, I had to get better.

“I still need to cut out a few silly errors but overall my game is in good shape. It’s good to conserve energy, you need to be as ready as possible physically and mentally for your next round.”

Jones turned a 10-6 overnight advantage against Robertson into a 13-7 win that makes him the first debutant to reach the last eight since Anthony McGill in 2015.

“Mark is the best player of the season and he is playing extremely well,” said Jones. “Neil was playing extremely well too though and so was Ali Carter before the tournament. They are all very difficult matches, whoever I play. I will just try my best and see where it takes me.”