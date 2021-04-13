Mark Allen slams 'shocking' decision to hand Jimmy White a World Snooker Tour invitation

Former Masters champion Mark Allen has slammed the decision to hand Jimmy White an invitational card for the next two seasons on the World Snooker Tour.

Allen, the current world number 13, described the move, which comes seven months after a similar arrangement was made for Stephen Hendry, as "shocking".

Allen tweeted: "No doubt I'll face backlash again for saying this but the announcement of the Jimmy White wildcard is shocking.

"Nothing against Jimmy personally but some awful decisions being made right now by [World Snooker Tour]."

White, 58, was first awarded the invitational card in 2017 and has had it extended "due to his outstanding contribution to the sport", the WST said in a statement on its official website.

The Londoner was beaten by Hendry in the first qualifying round of the Betfred World Championship earlier this week.

White is a six-time Crucible runner-up and has won 10 ranking titles, as well as the Masters.

WST chairman Barry Hearn and World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association chairman Jason Ferguson said in a joint statement: "Jimmy is one of snooker's one-time greats, not only in terms of his achievements on the table, but also in his massive worldwide popularity.

"He has done so much to promote snooker through his playing style and charisma. He remains a great asset to our sport and we had no hesitation in offering him a tour card for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons."

White said: "I would like to thank Barry and Jason, I am very grateful for this opportunity and I'm looking forward to a new start next season."

There will be four invitational tour card holders during the 2021-22 season - White, Hendry, 1997 world champion Ken Doherty and two-time semi-finalist Marco Fu.

Meanwhile, Jordan Brown has vowed to gatecrash the World's elite top-16 next season - despite suffering the heartbreak of missing out on a second successive trip to the World Championship at Sheffield's legendary Crucible Theatre.

'The Antrim Ferrari' dramatically crashed out in a deciding frame after leading throughout against England's Steven Hallworth in the penultimate qualifying round at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield ahead of the £2.4m Crucible showpiece - a surprise result given the 33-year-old's stunning victory over six-time and current world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Welsh Open final at Celtic Manor in February.

Brown raced into a 3-0 lead with the help of breaks of 52 and 59, however the 25-year-old from Lincoln hit back with a 91 break before also adding the fifth frame to make it 3-2, but Brown kept his cool to go 4-2 up in the first-to-six encounter.

Breaks of 81 and 57 saw Hallworth level at 4-4 but Brown stepped it up with a 64 to go 5-4 ahead once more. That, though, was as good as it got for him, with Hallworth clinching the 10th to take it to a final frame in which he then produced a superb 103 break to progress on a 6-5 scoreline.

Brown - who made it to the behind-closed-doors Crucible last season - will now take a break before making a big bid for the top 16 next season.

"I was disappointed not to get to play in front of the fans at the Crucible last season but now it's all about using my Welsh Open win to push on," said Brown.

World Championship qualifying concludes tomorrow with the main action getting under way at the Crucible on Saturday, when fellow Antrim ace Allen will lead the Northern Ireland charge for a first World title since Dennis Taylor's famous black ball victory over Steve Davis in 1985.