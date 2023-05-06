Mark Allen vows to keep producing his best after being named Player of the Year

Antrim’s Mark Allen says he will continue to try and produce his best after being named World Snooker’s Player of the Year after a sensational 2022/23 season.

The 37-year-old was the only player to win three rankings titles across the wraparound campaign, claiming victory on home soil at the Northern Ireland Open and following it up with triumphs at the UK Championship and World Grand Prix.

As well as that, Allen reached the Final of the British Open, Semi-Finals of the recent World Championships and rose to a career high of third in the world rankings, too.

A stunning campaign saw ‘Pistol’ also crowned the Journalists’ Player of the Year and the Fans’ Player of the Year, giving him a triumvirate of yearly awards.

It is the first time Allen has won the award and he joins the likes of three-time winners Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump and two-time winners John Higgins and Mark Selby to have claimed the honour.

And Allen says he has no desire to slow down or lower his standards as he looks to continue his march towards the top of the world rankings and add more success to his trophy cabinet.

"Very happy to have won this award. Thanks to everyone who voted for me. Will do my best to keep going into next season and beyond,” he wrote on Twitter.

Belgium’s Luca Brecel won Performance of the Year for his stunning World Championship triumph over Selby, who was handed the Magic Moment of the Year for his historic 147 break in the Final.

Another Belgian, 20-year-old Julien Leclerq, was named Rookie of the Year and China’s Si Jiahui lifted the newly-created Breakthrough Player of the Year title after reaching the Semi-Finals at the Crucible.

Meanwhile, John Virgo was named to the Hall of Fame after 50 years of service to the sport.