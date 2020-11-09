'More wins round the corner': Mark Allen optimistic Champion of Champions success can cue up more trophy joy

The Antrim star has been waiting almost two years to add to his trophy cabinet after his most recent win at the Scottish Open in December 2018.

That all came to an end at Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena at the weekend, when Allen was crowned Champion of Champions by seeing off world number three Neil Robertson 10-6 in the final.

It also brought to a close any lingering questions over Allen's ability to close, having lost out in eight semi-finals since his success in Scotland, also beaten in this year's Tour Championship decider by Stephen Maguire.

In truth, he couldn't have picked a more difficult route to success. Unseeded for the main draw, Allen had to beat all of the world's top three, overcoming Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3 in a fraught quarter-final before crushing world number one Judd Trump 6-1 in the semi.

“That makes it even more special," he beamed after his £150k win. "Beating the world number one, two and three, I’m obviously doing something right.

"It was the way that I did it as well; I didn’t miss much against O’Sullivan, it was completely different against Trump in that I just froze him out with a good safety and solid play and then the final was a mixture of both. I played some really good safety and scored well when I needed to."

In the wake of that treble, it's little wonder Allen's confidence appears sky high, as he eyes up a more swift return to the winner's enclosure this time round.

"As long as I keep working hard on that practice table and keep performing the way I have been, I feel like there are more wins round the corner," he said with a grounded assuredness. "I appreciate how tough it is though. I went nearly two years without winning a tournament and I didn’t feel that I played that badly. It’s a tough school."

Strange as it may be to think, in the strictest of terms Allen was fortunate just to be cueing up last week in a tournament ideally reserved for the previous season's winners.

“It’s weird the way that works because I probably don’t quite deserve to be here," he laughed.

“This is the Champion of Champions; it’s for winners. Luckily, Judd won a lot last year so a few people sneaked in on the rankings. To come here, play the way I have and beat the players that I have shows my game’s in good shape.

“This takes a bit of pressure off because this is a tournament you want to be in next year so, as defending champ, I’ll be straight here.

“It’s nice to finally get over the line in one. It’s well documented; people talk about the semi-finals and finals that I’ve been in over the last two years but to finally win one makes all those losses worthwhile."

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, World Snooker's remaining tournaments of 2020 are all set to take place at the Marshall Arena.

Next up for Allen is a first round tie against world number 104 Gao Yang at this week's German Masters. The Northern Ireland Open follows, leading into the 20/21 season's opening Triple Crown tournament at the UK Championship.