Northern Irish teen amateurs handed NI Open snooker invites

Northern Irish pair Robbie McGuigan and Joel Connolly have been handed places in next month’s Northern Ireland Open after stunning success on the amateur stage.

Antrim’s McGuigan has won the Northern Ireland Amateur Open the last three years running and the 19-year-old currently sits top of the national rankings, while he also won a qualifying match for last year’s World Championships.

Even more impressive is Belfast’s Connolly, who is only 15-years-old but is already the Under-21 and Under-18 national champion, and will undoubtedly be the youngest player in the field for the event, which will be played October 22-29.

Antrim’s Mark Allen is the two-time defending champion having won the tournament in 2021 and 2022, however his two fellow countrymen will be keen to go far too.

The draw for the event will be made public shortly after the conclusion of the English Open, which ends on October 8, with the majority of the preliminary round matches played on the opening day.