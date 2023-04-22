Relentless Allen all but seals spot in World Quarter-Finals

Snooker

MARK Allen almost earned himself a day off as it looked like he was going to beat Stuart Bingham with a session to spare in the Cazoo World Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield.

The Antrim cueman, though, had to settle for a 12-4 overnight lead against the 2015 world champion.

Allen was in almost total command against Bingham, who hurt his own cause with several glaring mistakes.

Allen’s stunning season — three ranking triumphs, including the UK Championship and the Northern Ireland Open — is promising to get even better as the 37-year-old looks certain to set up a Quarter-Final against either Neil Robertson or Jak Jones in the £2.4m showpiece, starting on Tuesday.

Before this season, Allen’s career highlight had been his triumph in the 2018 Masters, meaning success in the World Championship would complete the set of ‘Triple Crown’ victories.

Bingham had the first chance of the session but declined to have a go at a long red, instead opting to get the cueball safe against the cushion.

The next opening fell to Allen and the Ulsterman showed much more attacking instinct, constructing a break of 53. It wasn’t enough to secure the frame at that visit but did put him in a commanding position to extend his overnight 5-3 lead and he did after a marathon frame.

Allen produced an excellent 75 break in the next to extend his lead to four frames.

In the next, Allen missed the simplest of blues. Bingham came to the table needing to clear up to win but left a tricky black which he missed, allowing Allen to step in and make it 8-3.

A Bingham error in the final frame before the mid-session interval allowed Allen in for a break of 65 to make it a 9-3 lead.

Allen just kept piling on the pressure and his highest break of the match so far — a well-crafted 97 — meant he cruised 10-3 ahead. Allen took the next as well to make it 11-3 and went 12-3 up but a break of 103 by Bingham in the last scheduled frame means the pair must continue today.