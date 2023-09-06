Snooker player Mark Allen criticises lack of media coverage: ‘I want what a world number three deserves’

Antrim snooker star Mark Allen has complained about being ignored in media coverage of the game – including in promotional material by the main professional body.

The world number three has made a string of posts on X, formerly Twitter, criticising the World Snooker Tour for leaving his name out of their social media posts.

"Snooker's all-time greats including new World Champion Luca Brecel, world number one Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby, John Higgins, Mark Williams and many more will all be in action on the opening day of the Cazoo British Open,” one recent post encouraging fans to secure tickets read.

For anyone following my recent posts, I personally don’t care, it doesn’t change my mood in any way. This is much more serious than that. My Sponsors rely a lot on social media and how much coverage I get. All I’m asking is that I get the coverage a world number 3 deserves — Mark Allen (@pistol147) September 6, 2023

The 37-year-old was quick to respond.

“Not the first time either #worldnumber3ignorer thanks again @WeAreWST,” he wrote on X.

“I wonder how many mentions I can get for this hashtag.”

Allen responded to another World Snooker Tour post which promoted Ronnie O'Sullivan, Luca Brecel, Mark Selby “and many more” at the opening day of the upcoming tournament.

"English Open is stacked with big names!" it adds.

Again, Allen responded to make fun of the his noticeable absence from the list.

"Just to let you all know @pistol147 will also be there,” he wrote alongside the hashtags “32red”, “omincues” and “worldnumber3ignored”.

Not the first time either #worldnumber3ignorer 😂😂 thanks again @WeAreWST I wonder how many mentions I can get for this hashtag pic.twitter.com/k3y90qegYE — Mark Allen (@pistol147) September 6, 2023

The World Snooker Tour's Player of the Year in 2022/23 later clarified why he is annoyed.

“For anyone following my recent posts, I personally don’t care, it doesn’t change my mood in any way,” he told fans.

"This is much more serious than that.

"My Sponsors rely a lot on social media and how much coverage I get.

"All I’m asking is that I get the coverage a world number 3 deserves”.

Allen won the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship and World Grand Prix last season.

He also picked up the Snooker Journalists' Player of the Year and Fans' Player of the Year awards.

Expressing his gratitude at the time he thanked everyone who voted for him and vowed to “do my best to keep going into next season and beyond."

The upcoming professional snooker tournament is due to take place from October 2 – 8, 2023 at the Brentwood Centre in Essex.

In a further post on X on Wednesday night Allen said he is “looking forward to a good run of events now in the Shanghai masters, International qualifiers, British open, English Open and Wuhan Open all back to back”.

"Happy to represent my sponsors Omin cues and @32Red other players will be in attendance,” he added.

The sportsman was inundated with support from fans.

"Absolutely behind you 100% lovely,” one wrote.

Another said: “Chin up Mark – it’s the same in any industry mate, you just need to rise above it bud and fight back.

"It's always the same old faces that will get airtime.

"Just keep plugging away and you'll be one of them soon.

"It's all about patience and biting ya lip mate I'm afraid”.