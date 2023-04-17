Snooker star Allen brands Just Stop Oil protesters as ‘two idiots’ after World Championship disruption

Antrim snooker player Mark Allen has branded protesters who disrupted play at the World Championship in Sheffield on Monday as “two idiots” and claimed there are “better ways” to make their point.

A man wearing a ‘Just Stop Oil’ T-shirt interrupted the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry on Monday evening by jumping on to one of the tables and tipping orange powder over the cloth.

A woman was prevented from executing a similar stunt on the other table hosting the match between Allen and Fan Zhengyi, after she was tackled by quick-thinking referee Olivier Marteel.

The match later resumed after a delay of around 45 minutes and South Yorkshire Police confirmed two people had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Speaking after his match, Allen said the events had “disrupted what should have been a nice evening of snooker for people who had paid good money to watch”.

"I’d say there are better ways to go about it than disrupting a major sporting event. I don’t really know what that gains in any way,” Allen added.

"I was just focused on the awkward shot I had left myself and then I heard a bang and I thought it was someone on the other table who had just passed out.

"I looked back at my table and saw a woman on it. I just thought: ‘What is going on here’.

"We were very fortunate, obviously it could have been a lot worse you saw what happened on the other table and how much disruption it caused.

"I was quite chilled. I was just sitting in my dressing room, had a cup of tea and was just waiting to be told what was going on. I wasn’t overly worried about it.”

Just Stop Oil identified the protesters as Exeter University student Eddie Whittingham, 25, and Margaret Reid, 52, a former museum professional from Kendal, Cumbria.

It was the second time in three days that a major domestic sporting event had been disrupted, after 118 people were arrested at Aintree on Saturday as they tried to scale the perimeter fence at the Grand National.

Former World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn has called for tougher punishments for protesters after play was disrupted at the World Championship in Sheffield.

Hearn, whose company Matchroom Sport acquired World Snooker Limited in 2010, told talkSPORT: “Sport’s an easy target. Aintree we saw on Saturday… How long before The Open or Wimbledon or whatever?

“And it is a concern because, whenever someone intrudes on the field of play, wherever it is, your first thought is not that this could be a protest, but it could be something quite harmful.

“We’re such a soft touch as a nation – smack their wrists, give them a small fine, maybe a bit of community hours, maybe a month in prison. It’s a ludicrous situation but what do you do about it?

“The problem is there’s not enough deterrent out there for these people to do anything but get away with it. It might cost them a few hours of their freedom but there’s no serious deterrent and, for that reason alone, expect more of these, not less.

“Custodial sentences is my way. I’m a zero-tolerance type of guy.”

The opening session between Milkins and Perry will now be played on Tuesday evening, when their second session had been scheduled. Their concluding session will be played on Thursday morning.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Just Stop Oil said the protesters were “demanding that the Government immediately stop all new UK fossil fuel projects and are calling on UK sporting institutions to step into civil resistance against the Government’s genocidal policies”.

Meanwhile, former DUP MLA Peter Weir slammed the protesters.

In a tweet, the House of Lords member said: “I see some of the idiots supporting Just Stop Oil were at it again, this time disrupting a match at the World Snooker Championship.

“After all we all know the main cause of climate change is snooker.”

A Just Stop Oil protester jumps on the table and throws orange powder on the snooker table at the Cazoo World Snooker Championship in Sheffield. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. — © PA

Former world champion Stephen Hendry, on commentary duties for the BBC, said: "I have never seen that before at a snooker event. It's a first.

"It is scary. Wow! You just hope the cloth can be recovered from that. It caught us all by surprise and then this happens.

"For me, straight away as a snooker player I am thinking: 'Is the table recoverable?' We don't know what that is on the table."