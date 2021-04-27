'Time to step away': Mark Allen ready for break from snooker after World Championship exit sees season end 'in a whimper'

Mark Allen's bid for the Betfred World Snooker Championship title is over for yet another year after losing 13-7 to Mark Selby in Sheffield.

The Northern Irishman has never reached the final of the prestigious tournament and that unwanted record carried on after falling to the three-time world champion.

Resuming 9-6 down heading into yesterday's final session, it was always going to be a tall order for Allen to turn around the deficit and reach the last eight.

And when Selby won the first frame of the evening, that challenge already seemed impossible - with the Englishman winning four of the five played on the evening to progress from the second round.

A mouth-watering clash with Mark Williams now awaits for Selby but Crucible disappointment goes on for Allen, who has only reached the quarter-finals once in the past 10 seasons.

It's a record far befitting of a five-time ranking event winner, reaching the semi-finals on just one occasion - way back in 2009 on just his third appearance in the tournament.

"I just got out-fought, I didn't have much left in that evening session," admitted the world No.13.

"Mark, up until 8-4, was phenomenal. His safety game was world-class and had me in all sorts of trouble many, many times.

"He was complete granite. I felt I was getting the upper hand at 8-6 and I was a bit unfortunate when he produced a one-in-10 shot. I tried to be a bit more aggressive heading into the last session, I didn't turn a lot down and tried to force my way into the game.

"I know my game is there. When things start to go wrong, I've got enough going on in my head as it is."

The damage was largely done in the first session when Selby sprung from 2-2 to lead 6-2.

Afterwards, Allen reflected further on social media: "Undoubtedly my worst season for some time and it ends in a whimper. Time to step away from the game for a while and hopefully get some personal stuff sorted. Thanks to everyone for their continued support. Best of luck to the 8 remaining players in this years world champs."

Watch the World Snooker Championship live on Eurosport and Eurosport app from April 17-May 3