Sommer Lecky becomes latest Team NI athlete to withdraw from Commonwealth Games through injury

Northern Irish high jumper Sommer Lecky has become the fifth athlete from the squad to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games due to an unspecified injury, Team NI have confirmed.

The 22-year-old was seen as one of Northern Ireland’s medal hopes, the Finn Valley athlete having won the Irish High Jump title in June, as well as gold at the Scottish Championships in January.

Lecky is a one-time World Under-20s silver medallist and a four-time national indoor champion, too, and her withdrawal from the Games is a bitter blow.

"Once again, our thoughts go out to an athlete who has worked incredibly hard chasing the dream of competing at the Commonwealth Games. We wish Sommer well as she strives to get back to full fitness,” read Team NI’s statement.

Lecky joins marathon runner Paul Pollock, boxer Damien Sullivan and cyclists JB Murphy and Lydia Boylan in withdrawing from the Games, leaving Northern Ireland without five of their athletes in Birmingham.

The team also added in their statement that none of their athletes had, to date, withdrawn from the Games due to Covid-19.

"Our medical staff are working diligently with the Games Organising Committee to ensure that no athlete misses competition due to infection. To date, our procedures are working well,” it continued.

“We are conscious that Covid infection rates are significant across England, and we are continuing to protect our team members as best as possible by following current public health guidance.

“TeamNI’s focus remains on delivering performances on the international stage and we wish all our athletes and coaches every success over the next eleven days.”