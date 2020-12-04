Sport allowed to welcome back up to 500 fans over Christmas period under new Stormont restrictions

Up to 500 fans will be allowed back into sport in Northern Ireland from next Friday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Up to 500 fans will be allowed to attend sporting events in Northern Ireland from next week under the new restrictions from the Stormont Executive.

The news comes after the Executive confirmed what restrictions will be in place over the Christmas period, starting on Friday, December 11, following two weeks of circuit breaker lockdown restrictions.

Under those restrictions, no fans have been allowed to attend sporting fixtures over the last week, with this weekend's Danske Bank Premiership games behind played behind closed doors.

However, that will change from next week, with sporting clubs across the country set to be given a boost by being allowed to welcome back limited numbers of fans for their games in December.

A statement from the Stormont Executive read: "The Executive has agreed that the following can open... Sports events, subject to a risk assessment if more than 15 people attending with measures in place to limit risk of virus transmission.

"An upper limit of 500 spectators is permitted. Inter-school competitive sporting events are not permitted."

It is likely that the first events to welcome back supporters will be the Danske Bank Premiership clash between Larne and Linfield and Ulster Rugby's Champions Cup tie with Toulouse, both of which are next Friday.

While up to 500 fans will be allowed, each fixture will have a risk assessment carried out to determine how many spectators will be allowed at individual events, as the statement indicates.

The likes of the Irish League and Ulster have successfully trialled having significant numbers of fans in attendance already this season, with 1,000 spectators admitted to Ulster's recent Guinness PRO14 game against Scarlets.