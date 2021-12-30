Sporting fixtures to proceed as normal over New Year as Executive confirms no further restrictions

Sporting fixtures across Northern Ireland will proceed as planned for the next week after the Executive confirmed there will be no further Covid-19 restrictions imposed before January 6.

In a tweet, First Minister Paul Givan confirmed that Stormont would not be making any changes to the guidance around mass gatherings after Thursday morning’s meeting.

That means a full slate of Irish League fixtures scheduled for New Year’s Day can go ahead unhindered, as will the Belfast Giants’ New Year’s Eve clash with the Dundee Stars.

Cliftonville’s rearranged game against Crusaders, which is scheduled for January 4, will also be played in front of a full crowd at Solitude.

Something else that will also help clubs is that the isolation period for those who test positive for Covid-19 will be reduced from 10 days to seven, which will see players who are no longer suffering from the effects of the virus able to return sooner than before.

Givan also revealed that the Executive will meet again in a week’s time on January 6 to reconsider the restrictions, however given the timing there is the possibility that any further restrictions won’t be in place until January 10.

That could mean the full list of Irish Cup first round ties would be free of restrictions on January 8, as would the Giants’ home game against the Coventry Blaze the night before.

Ulster Rugby are more or less unaffected as their next home game isn’t until January 22 when they welcome French side Clermont Auvergne in the Heineken Champions Cup, by which time the situation could have changed considerably.

Linfield general manager Pat Fenlon was among those in Irish League circles admitting that any further restrictions would be tough for the league, however he argued they would have to take any limits on the chin.

“It’s a difficult scenario,” said Fenlon. “We’ve had restricted attendances and behind-closed-doors matches and if we were guaranteed a better health picture after two weeks of a break I’d be all for it, but nobody knows.

“We just have to abide by the decisions taken as people’s health and wellbeing is more important than football.

“The situation can change so much and I’m not certain a break is the answer.

“We will be guided by people who hopefully will make the right calls. Just when we thought we were making progress, things are taking a step back in society. Safety is paramount and few of us has the knowledge to know what will happen. I think the challenge of playing with limited fans or no supporters is that clubs will take a financial hit and then it becomes a problem.

“Even with 500 fans allowed in, it would be difficult for clubs. It’s a bigger question for businesses as well as football clubs. I’m glad I’m not making these calls. We are just trying to protect everyone as much as we can.”