Sports fans set to return in bigger numbers as date agreed for next coronavirus restriction change

Coleraine fans could be among the first to benefit from the change in restrictions ahead of their side's UEFA Europa Conference League tie. Pic: INPHO/Brian Little

Northern Ireland sports venues are set to welcome an increased number of spectators after an indicative date is understood to have been agreed by Stormont Ministers.

While the decision will need to be given the go-ahead by the Northern Ireland Executive next Thursday, June 21 is set to see to the next loosening of restrictions, which would include the lifting of the 500 person limit currently placed on outdoor gatherings.

Those would include sporting occasions such as GAA, Irish League and Ulster Rugby matches.

While the domestic football and rugby seasons are at an end, the news is promising for the summer’s GAA action including the Ulster Championship – set to get under way on Sunday, June 27, and football’s UEFA qualifying games that will involve Linfield, Coleraine, Glentoran and Larne in July.

However, that doesn’t mean restrictions will be lifted altogether; instead the 500 person limit will be replaced by risk assessments to provide new limits for events.

It is understood that live music is also set to permitted from the same date among other lifting of restrictions.