Sports stars feature in support video for Co Armagh cricketer severely hurt in river accident

Donacloney Mill Cricket Club also help set up fundraising campaign for Connor Woods

Cricket legends from Australia and New Zealand have joined Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley in sending best wishes to a Co Armagh cricketer injured in an accident last year.

Connor Woods had been in ICU at the Royal Victoria Hospital since mid-August after he was hurt while swimming in a river, but has been moved to Musgrave Park Hospital.

The 24 year-old suffered serious injuries and had been left without feeling from the neck down until he began reporting pins and needles in his arms during December.

Connor is a valued member of Donacloney Mill Cricket Club (DMCC), which has been offering support since his accident.

Fellow member Philip Derby has put together a video for the club’s Facebook page with well-known names in cricket, football and motorcycling wishing Connor a full recovery.

New Zealand star Lockie Ferguson, motorcycle legend Brian Reid and Bradley, the Co Tyrone-born Liverpool player currently on loan at Bolton, feature in the video alongside locals.

Ferguson told him: “I heard about your accident and I’m really sorry to hear that, but I know you’re a strong lad and you’ll get through.”

Conor Bradley of Liverpool

Ex-England cricketer James Taylor urged Connor to take any support on offer from those around him.

“I’m incredibly sorry to hear about your accident. Stay strong, I know you’ll have some good people around you — lean on them,” he said.

“If you’re battling with things in your head, trust them and be open with them, that’s the biggest piece of advice I can give. Stay really positive and things will get better.”

Bradley wished the avid Reds fan all the best in his recovery.

“I’ve heard about your story and hopefully you’ll be back home again and feeling better soon,” he said.

Connor’s club mates in Donacloney have organised a sponsored walk on January 29 to show support for his health battle.

Motorcycle legend Brian Reid

Those taking part plan to walk from Connor’s home village to Musgrave Park Hospital.

It is hoped hospital staff will be able to arrange for Connor to come out and meet the walkers so he can see the huge support he has in the community.

“We have all watched Connor develop from an enthusiastic kid into not only a fantastic all-round cricketer, but also a fine young man,” said DMCC.

“Connor has been treated with the utmost love, care, and attention by all the staff too numerous to name, who have aided his recovery so far. The intensive care unit has ensured that Connor’s every need has been met 24/7.

“He has been taken outside in a gale to get fresh air, wheeled to Level 11 to get a view of the family farm and staff have accommodated family and friends visiting at all hours.

“It is hard to put into words the attention, care and support, the ICU unit has shown to Connor and his immediate family.”

England cricketer James Taylor

An online page has been launched to raise funds for Connor’s family’s chosen charity Revive, which provides support for the work of the Royal Victoria Hospital’s ICU.

Almost £4,000 has already been donated, with the money helping to purchase equipment, improve facilities and services for patients and their families and to support ongoing research projects.

A donation can be made by visiting the JustGiving page here or contacting Donacloney Mill Cricket Club