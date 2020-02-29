Stirling earns big award for starring Ireland role

Paul Stirling was last night named Cricket Ireland's International Player of the Year at the annual awards ceremony in Dublin.

The 29-year-old opening batsman, who made his 279th Ireland appearance in the Twenty20 international against West Indies in St Kitts last month, continues to be a prolific performer on the world stage and was last year the world's leading runs scorer in T20 cricket.

Forced to give up his county contract with Middlesex last year so that he could continue his international career, Stirling scored only one century - 130 in a one-day international against Bangladesh at Castle Avenue - but it came in a record run of six consecutive scores of 50 or better; in all, the Ulsterman hit 15 half-centuries.

Stirling was present to receive his award before he continues his jet-setting, first of all with Ireland to India for a three-match T20 series against Afghanistan - the squad fly out tomorrow - and then straight on to Nepal to play in the Everest T20 Premier League.

He has signed as an overseas player with Northamptonshire this summer in the T20 Blast.

Eimear Richardson was named Women's International Player of the Year after a vote, like their male counterparts, on a match by match basis throughout the year by the players in a 3-2-1 points system.

The other men's nominations were Andrew Balbirnie, last year's winner Tim Murtagh, who has retired from the international arena to continue playing for Middlesex, and Kevin O'Brien.

Richardson finished ahead of Kim Garth, Orla Prendergast and Mary Waldron in the votes.

Pembroke, who defeated Waringstown in the Irish Cup final and also won the Leinster Premier League, were named Club of the Year. They also won the Under-11 All-Ireland Cup.

Brigade captain Andy Britton won Club Player of the Year after leading the Beechgrove side to the League and Cup double in the North West, beating off the strong challenge of two-time winner and former international John Anderson of Merrion.

Joe Doherty, the lifelong Strabane member, former president and chairman of Cricket Ireland, chairman of the North West Cricket Union and a chair of Cricket Ireland's influential Cricket Committee, received the Outstanding Contribution to Irish Cricket Award.

And on a good night for the North West, the popular Robert McGonigle of Donemana received a standing ovation when winning the Volunteer Excellence Award.

Lofty, as he is known to everyone, has been groundsman at The Holm for many years and despite serious flooding of the ground back in 2017, has restored the playing surface and outfield to the highest standard.

Another loyal servant, Andy McCrea, was a popular winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Coaching Award. The Templepatrick club man, and Head of Cricket at Campbell College, has also been lead coach for the NCU U11 Boys and been to the forefront of many cricket development projects.

Former Ireland captain and chairman of selectors Alan Lewis was inducted into the Cricket Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame.

Lewie was captain of Ireland's first World Cup qualifying side back in 1994, taking over from the injured Stephen Warke, and again at the 1997 tournament in Malaysia. He played 121 internationals from 1984 to 1997.

He was inducted along with Susan O'Neill, who as Susan Bray was Ireland's greatest women's bowler in a 10-year career which ended in 1996.

She still has the best career bowling average (52 wickets at 16.63), the best economy rate (1.91) and the most wickets in an innings for Ireland (7-21).

Full list of winners: International Men's Player of Year - Paul Stirling; Women's Player: Eimear Richardson; Inter-provincial Player: Harry Tector; Super 3s Player: Leah Paul; Club of Year: Pembroke; Male Club Player: Andy Britton (Brigade); Female Club Player: Alison Cowan (CSN); Male Youth International: Nathan McGuire; Female Youth International: Orla Prendergast; Volunteer Excellence: Robert (Lofty) McGonigle; Club Official: Joe Connolly; Outstanding Contribution to Coaching: Andy McCrea; Outstanding Contribution to Irish Cricket: Joe Doherty; Cricket Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame: Alan Lewis and Susan O'Neill (nee Bray).

