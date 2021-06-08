Swim Ireland chiefs set to fight FINA over Olympics relay ‘error’

Swim Ireland are determined they will challenge FINA’s decision to rescind their invitation for the Irish men’s 4x100m medley relay team to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

The team received a wildcard invitation to travel to Japan, on Saturday, and it was accepted by Swim Ireland, but the governing body were stunned when that invitation was then rescinded a day later, claiming it had been “issued in error”.

A statement released by Swim Ireland read: “We’re extremely disappointed that Fina have said the invitation was issued in error, particularly given the impact on the athletes. We intend to challenge the decision — we’re exploring all options.”

The qualification process for the Olympics sees 12 teams qualify through heat times at the 2019 World Championships, with the final four places based on performances produced at Fina-designated meets up to May 31.

It was believed Ireland were in a good position to qualify when the team — consisting of Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Jack McMillan and Brendan Hyland — set a new senior Irish record at the European Championships in Budapest last month, clocking a time of 3:16.88.

Meanwhile, a similar invitation from Fina to the Irish men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team is unaffected by this decision and will still travel to Tokyo.

Had both teams gone, it would have been the first time Ireland had sent two relay swimming teams to the Olympics since 1972, and will still be the first time a male Irish relay team has competed at the Games.