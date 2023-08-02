Barry McClements finishes fifth in 100m butterfly at World Para Swimming Championships

Barry McClements finished fifth in the 100m butterfly at the World Para Swimming Championships

Newtownards star Barry McClements secured fifth place in the Final of the 100m butterfly S9 at the World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester.

The 21-year-old had started strongly but wasn’t able to maintain his momentum as Italy’s Simone Barlaam came through to claim the gold in 58.25.

Australia’s Timothy Hodge came in 1.49 seconds behind to claim silver, with Germany’s Malte Braunschweig able to claim third and the bronze medal just a second further behind.

McClements, who set a new personal record in his morning heat to qualify for the Final, ended the race 3.29 seconds behind Barlaam in first and 48 seconds off a medal spot as he just missed out on a guaranteed spot at next year’s Paralympic Games, however his heat time has ensured he is within the minimum qualification standard for Paris.

Meanwhile, Nicole Turner also got off to a strong start in the women’s 200m individual medley but she too was unable to sustain her start and finished fifth.

“To be honest, I’m really happy with that,” said Turner.

“I got a bit too excited on the first 50 and then I paid for it on the last 50 meters but that was about as enjoyable as a 200m IM gets."

Elsewhere, Róisín Ní Riain is back in the pool today and looking to build on her previous silver medal success when she goes in the 100m backstroke Final during the evening session.