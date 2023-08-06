Bethany Firth delighted to end Para Swimming World Championships with ‘fun’ bronze in 100m butterfly

Bethany Firth was left delighted with her finish to the World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester after securing bronze in the 100m butterfly in the S14 category.

The Seaforde woman had the best reaction time out of the blocks and made the turn in the lead but couldn’t hold onto her advantage down the stretch, finishing 0.3 seconds behind Yiu Lam Chan, who took gold in a time of 1:05.02.

Indeed, it proved to be a thrilling finish between Chan and Firth’s Team GB team-mate Poppy Maskill, who was right behind Firth at the halfway point, but it was the Hong Kong swimmer who touched up just 0.02 seconds ahead.

It’s a fourth medal of the Games for Firth, who also won gold in both the 100m backstroke and 200m medley to take her number of world titles to nine, and silver in the 200m freestyle.

But this was her most unexpected medal, with the 27-year-old considering the butterfly to be one of her weaker events, and she was overjoyed to end the week on the podium.

“I’m so happy, this wasn’t expected as it was almost just a fun one to end on. The competition shows that when you’re having fun you swim really well,” she beamed.

“Four medals here show that even as I’m getting older I can still show up and still perform – I want to just show that there can be great longevity in this sport.”

Britain’s Louise Fiddes claimed fourth, holding the position for the entire race and finishing 0.58 seconds further behind Firth to continue a strong showing for British swimmers at the Championships.

Firth had looked to be in pole position for what would have been a surprise gold medal when she reached the turn inches ahead of Maskill, with Chan following closely behind in third.

However, the experience of her two competitors showed as they inched ahead down the final stretch, the pair neck-and-neck until they hit the wall with Chan winning it by a split second.

“I feel really really good – I’m so happy with that. When I looked up at the board I could just think ‘oh wow’,” commented silver medallist Maskill.

“Being around the team has been good, they’ve all given me little bits of advice to help me and it’ll be nice to celebrate with them tonight.”

Team GB ended the meet with 38 medals thanks to four on the final day of action, with Suzanna Hext and Ellie Challis also claiming silver in the S5 200m freestyle and S3 100m freestyle respectively.