Bethany Firth helps Team GB complete a clean sweep

The Co Down swimmer’s second placed finish helped Great Britain to a podium clean sweep with Jessica-Jane Applegate taking gold and Louise Fiddes claiming bronze.

It was a result that Applegate looked visibly ecstatic with when she touched the wall and saw the result – something which was further re-enforced by her words after the race.

“I feel absolutely epic - it’s been such a tough season with back injuries and everything and so to come away with gold medal means everything.

“I have to admit I didn’t have the greatest trials earlier this year so I felt lucky to be here, but I went away from those in March and absolutely crushed training - hand on heart I gave my training everything and I’m so glad that it’s paid off.

“Confidence is not my forte but I was really pleased with my heats swim and thought if I can do that in the morning, I can go faster tonight. That last length was excruciating and I just had to push through the pain - I could see Bethany on that last 25m but I gave it everything and I couldn’t believe it when the cameras zoomed in on my face.”