Bethany Firth secures bronze medal in 100m butterfly at World Para Swimming Games

Bethany Firth secured bronze in the Final of the women’s 100m butterfly S14 at the World Para Swimming Championships in Manchester.

The Seaforde woman made the turn in the lead but couldn’t hold onto her advantage down the stretch, finishing 0.3 seconds behind Yiu Lam Chan, who took gold in a time of 1:05.02.

Indeed, it proved to be a thrilling finish between Chan and Firth’s Team GB team-mate Poppy Maskill, with the Hong Kong swimmer touching up just 0.02 seconds ahead.

It’s a fourth medal of the Games for Firth, who also won gold in the 100m backstroke and 200m medley to take her number of world titles to nine, and silver in the 200m freestyle.

Britain’s Louise Fiddes claimed fourth, 0.58 seconds further behind Firth, to continue a strong showing for British swimmers at the Games.