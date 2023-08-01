Bethany Firth strikes gold at Para Swimming World Championships

Co Down’s Bethany Firth won gold by the narrowest of margins on day two at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.

The Ards Swimming Club star won the 100m Backstroke S14 final by just .07 of a second, beating fellow Team GB athlete Poppy Maskill to the wall with a time of 1:05.80. Georgia Sheffield finished third to complete a British clean sweep of the podium.

It’s Firth’s eighth world title, adding to the five gold medals she won in Madeira last year and the two golds she claimed in London back in 2019.

It’s also her second medal of these games, following on from the silver she claimed in Monday’s 200m Freestyle final.

Firth was keen to praise her teammates following Team GB’s second podium clean sweep in as many days.

“These girls are so young and so up and coming that it’s great to have the here pushing me on. Despite being one of the ‘older ones’ I still get so nervous but I just decided tonight that I really wanted to go out there and have fun. I’ve held the backstroke record for so long I have at times felt a lot of pressure in this event but coming into this I just wanted realise why I wanted to swim and that was to enjoy it.

“Every medal is amazing - I knew going in it was going to be a really tough race because the two alongside me are amazing and it really is great to touch in 1-2-3. These two days of podium clean sweeps just shows how well the British team is doing and the talent coming through.”

She will hope to defend her 200m Individual Medley title on Friday, and will have chances to win further medals in the relays.

The Seaforde native burst on to the scene aged 16 by winning 100m backstroke gold for Ireland at London 2012.

She added a further five Paralympic golds and three silvers to her collection across Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 after switching allegiance to Great Britain, in addition to last year claiming the Commonwealth 200m freestyle title for Northern Ireland.

Firth’s Ards Swimming Club teammate Barry McClements will start his campaign today. The Newtownards man will swim for Ireland in the 100m Butterfly heats in this morning, with an eye on qualifying for tonight’s final.

McClements won bronze in the same event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.