Conor Ferguson: My Olympic bid is nothing compared to what my inspiring mum is dealing with in the NHS

We are asking our sporting personalities how they are dealing with action coming to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected their daily lives.

Today, we speak to Larne club and international swimmer Conor Ferguson, a World and European junior medallist.

Q: How are you keeping?

A: At the start when it was announced that pools were closing it was very difficult and like for every swimmer it was a real shock. You just had to get your head around it. I would say it took me a while but then you look at the bigger picture and see that when people are losing their lives swimming is not the most important thing.

Q: How have you been affected?

A: Well the biggest thing is not being able to swim, which is weird for me. I wasn't able to try and qualify for the Olympics because the Irish trials had to be cancelled. I had spent a year eating chicken and rice and living like a monk. I was in such good shape, I just knew I was going to qualify for Tokyo. But that time will come again.

Q: How are you keeping fit?

A: I've managed to get into a good routine of doing a couple of sessions a day. I managed to get my hands on the right equipment thanks to some close friends so I have managed to set up a mini gym in the garage. I'm able to do some circuit training and I manage to get a lot of the lads out of the club involved through the Zoom app. We do that three times a week - it motivates me and keeps them going. I'm also going to do some clinics, speaking to swimming clubs, run by Swim Ireland.

Q: How are you maintaining your morale?

A: At the start it was tough but I have got myself into a good place because I set goals that I want to achieve and I've also been doing some of that with my brothers which has been good craic. I'm also taking this lockdown as an opportunity to put on some muscle, which would normally take a good bit longer because of daily swimming sessions. So, I want to come out of this a stronger athlete.

Q: Where are you drawing your personal strength from?

A: I just have to look at my mum Patricia who is working on the frontline at the Royal Victoria Hospital as a service manager. She is working 12 hours a day and when I see her coming home she looks wrecked. She will go straight in and have a shower and then come down and offer to cook dinner. When I look at my mum, I see what hard work really means and it just reminds me that I may think I've got it tough but it's nothing to what my mum is having to deal with. She's a real inspiration to me.

Patricia Ferguson

Q: Sports fans are staying at home, too. Is there a book, film or box set you would recommend to them?

A: I don't read a lot but I do like listening to a couple of podcasts - the Joe Rogan Experience and The Science of Sports podcast. My Larne coach Peter Hill recommended that and it has been very good. A box set I would recommend would be Peaky Blinders and when it comes to movies, I'd say Gladiator. I'm also playing a lot of Call of Duty with friends from school and swimming.

Q: What life lessons have you learned from this?

A: Probably patience is the biggest lesson I'm learning. Discipline is another one. I've always been good at discipline outside the pool but that has been more challenging during this lockdown.

I'm also developing my organisational skills and planning, which is getting better. I'm setting goals which I have to be focused on hitting so there's a bit of personal accountability as well.

Conor Ferguson

Q: What is the first thing you will do when this is all over?

A: I want to get straight back into the pool as well as get the chance to meet up with my girlfriend Kate and a lot of my friends. It's hard not being able to socialise so I look forward to that.

Q: What message do you have for sports fans?

A: I would say to fans just to make sure you have a good routine to get through this and also to come out of this having learned some sort of new skill. I've learned how to do handstand walks and also cutting hair - I've been practicing on my brothers!