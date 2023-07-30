Daniel Wiffen has to settle for fourth at World Aquatics Championships

Magheralin’s Daniel Wiffen had to be content with a fourth-place finish – his second of the week – in the 1500m Freestyle final on the last day of racing at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka today. On Wednesday, the 22-year-old finished fourth in the 800m Freestyle final.

The Irish swimmer stopped the clock on 14:43.01 for his second fastest time ever in the 1500m.

On one side of Wiffen, Australia’s Sam Short took the race out under world record pace, quickly positioning himself out ahead of the pack.

At 1,000 metres, Short was caught by the two swimmers on Wiffen’s other side, USA’s Bobby Finke, and Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui. The pair lead out for the rest of the race, quickening their pace and leaving Wiffen with too much ground to make up.

The podium for the 1500m ended with the same three from the 800m, Hafnaoui a double World Champion in 14:31.54 and a new Championship Record; Finke taking home silver in 14:31.59 and Short the bronze in 14:37.28. Hafnaoui and Finke are now the second and third fastest men ever in the event, Wiffen the seventh fastest.

“I’m happy with my World Championships so far, a bit of disappointment there going in with the fastest pb (personal best) and then coming fourth, but I mean that’s just sport. I guess I just have to train harder and come back faster,” said Wiffen.

“I’m just going to go back training. I’ve got a vengeance now because I want to win that race and I didn’t. I’m just going to keep training. I’ve got the European U23s in Dublin so I’m going to focus on that and post some fast times there and then next season just go for that gold in Paris.”

Wiffen and the Ireland swimmers will arrive home to Dublin Airport at 1:40pm on Tuesday, August 1.

While many of the swimmers finished their season in Japan, Daniel Wiffen, John Shortt, Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe and Victoria Catterson will continue preparations into the inaugural LEN European Under 23 Swimming Championships taking place on the Sport Ireland Campus, Dublin from Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13.